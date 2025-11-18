Young European Champion Died In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Natalyn village military administratio in the Berestyn district, according to Ukrinform.

"The Natalyn village military administration, on behalf of the entire community, expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of our young champion, Karina Bakhur, the leader of the Natalyn House of Culture club, whose life was cut short by a Russian rocket last night. We mourn and cry with you. For us, you will always be a champion! We will never forgive!" the post reads.

According to the community administration, Karina Bakhur began training at the age of seven at the Peresvit military sports club in the city of Berestyn (the club later began operating in the neighboring Natalyn community). Since 2020, she has competed at various levels, including internationally.

Karina Bakhur is the European champion (2023), a prize winner at the world championship (2023), a prize winner at the European championship (2024), the European champion in Cossack combat (2025), the reigning Ukrainian champion in Cossack combat and kickboxing, and a master of sports of Ukraine.

"Her skill, will to win, and patriotism inspire admiration not only among fans but also among professional judges. Cossack combat, which combines elements of wrestling, striking techniques, and the spirit of the Ukrainian warrior, has become for her not just a sport but a way of honoring national traditions. In addition to technical skill, this martial art requires endurance, courage, and a deep understanding of the Cossack heritage. In each fight, she demonstrates not only physical superiority, but also strength of character and unshakable self-confidence. Karina is equally confident in kickboxing," as described on the community's Facebook page in June this year.

As reported, late in the evening on November 17, Russian troops attacked the city of Berestyn in the Kharkiv region with missiles, killing a 17-year-old girl. Ten people were injured: women aged 74, 70, 30, and 36, men aged 31, 26, 33, 29, and 50, and a 16-year-old boy. Residential buildings, farm buildings, a church, shops, transport, and infrastructure were damaged.

Photo: Natalyn village military administration