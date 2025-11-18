Russia Backs Up Developing Countries' Efforts To Tackle Near-Earth Space Pollution

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia supports developing countries' initiatives to combat near-Earth space pollution, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of Russia Grigory Borisenko said at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku, Trend reports.

"This effort serves to preserve space as a safe environment for future generations and protect active satellite systems important for communications and navigation," he explained.

He noted that the swift march of digital technologies is shaking things up to ensure that the needs of both developed and developing countries are not left in the lurch.

"We actively support the study of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, big data, and others. Technological progress should serve to elimination of global inequality. We are confident that technological progress should be a tool for reducing it," he explained.

According to him, Russia prioritizes the creation of an open, secure, and beneficial technological environment for the future for every country.

"Our priority is to create a reliable technological world of the future, a world that is open, secure, and beneficial for all participants.

We also support the resolution on restoring orbital frequency resources. This resolution should facilitate the removal of unused satellites and speculative applications from orbit, as well as the creation of equal opportunities for developing countries," he added.

The World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) was started by the Government of Azerbaijan in Baku from 17 to 28 November 2025 under the theme“Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.” The conference provides a special platform for high-ranking officials from ITU Member States, for the most part ministers or deputy ministers, to express their views on emerging trends and on matters of strategic importance to the development of the telecommunication and information and communication technology sector.