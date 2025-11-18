Elastic Path Announces Full Support For AGNTCY Standards, Enabling The Future Of Intelligent And Agent-Driven Commerce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With context-aware MCP Servers, separated endpoints, and extensible APIs, Elastic Path is architected for agentic interactions

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic Path, the intelligent commerce platform for B2B, today announced full support for AGNTCY, the open standards framework defining how autonomous agents securely discover, communicate, and transact with digital systems. With this support, Elastic Path delivers the technical foundation enterprises need to integrate AI-driven agents into complex buying workflows without introducing operational risk.

AGNTCY provides a common protocol for agent-to-system interaction, ensuring predictable, secure, and interoperable agent behavior. By adopting these standards, Elastic Path enables technical teams to prepare for the next wave of commerce automation, where agents assist with product discovery, configuration, negotiation, and purchasing across distributed environments.

Architecture Built for Agentic Workflows

Context-Aware MCP Servers

Elastic Path uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) Servers to allow scoped, role-based access to commerce services. MCP ensures agents only access the data and actions they are authorized for-such as product retrieval, quote creation, or availability lookups-while all administrative operations remain isolated. This architecture supports granular permissioning without requiring custom middleware.

Separated Endpoints with Explicit Trust Boundaries

Elastic Path enforces strict separation between core endpoint types:



Shopper endpoints for agents acting on behalf of buyers



Account-level tokens for delegated access with least-privilege controls

Administrator endpoints for human operators and system integration



These boundaries prevent over-permissioning, simplify auditability, and ensure agent behavior is fully isolated from administrative functions.

Extensible APIs for Complex B2B Logic

Elastic Path's API-first model surfaces all commerce services - catalog, pricing, checkout, promotions, subscriptions, and custom resources - through predictable, well-documented endpoints. Technical teams can integrate agents into complex workflows such as configured bundles, multi-level account pricing, entitlement validation, or guided quoting without refactoring their underlying commerce stack.

As B2B buyers increasingly rely on AI copilots and autonomous systems to streamline procurement, commerce platforms must support both human and agent-driven interactions. Elastic Path's AGNTCY alignment gives technical teams the control and safeguards required to operationalize agentic commerce at scale.

“Commerce is entering an era where intelligent agents will play an active role in how people and organizations buy,” said David Stover, VP of Product at Elastic Path.“Our support for AGNTCY ensures our customers can embrace this shift without compromising on security, flexibility, or operational governance.”

CONTACT: Contact:...