Inspire Wins Two Gold Anthem Awards For Excellence In Digital Health Community Building

Arlington, VA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world's largest online community of patients and caregivers, has been honored with two Gold Anthem Awards for its leadership in creating trusted, safe, and deeply supportive digital health communities. Inspire received top recognition in Health: Community Space and Health: Networking or Community Organizations, reflecting the impact of its patient-centered environment and the strength of its partnerships across the life sciences.

The Anthem Awards recognize purpose and mission driven work worldwide. The program celebrates organizations that are transforming how people engage with health, advocacy, and community support in the digital age. Inspire's double Gold win highlights the essential role the platform plays for patients, caregivers, nonprofit partners, and healthcare innovators seeking to advance understanding and improve lives.

With more than 14 million visitors every year across over 3,000 health conditions, Inspire continues to redefine what meaningful connection looks like in digital health. Each community is professionally moderated, making Inspire a uniquely safe environment where patients and caregivers can share real experiences, learn from one another, and access curated information tailored to their needs.

A Trusted Partner for Life Sciences and Biotech

Inspire's recognition by the Anthem Awards underscores the platform's value to life sciences companies, biotech innovators, and research partners. Inspire offers an unparalleled window into lived experiences across rare, chronic, and complex conditions. Organizations that partner with Inspire gain access to a trusted, engaged community where members feel safe sharing what truly matters to them. This environment supports deeper understanding of patient needs, more meaningful research engagement, and responsible connection to individuals who want to participate in clinical studies or educational initiatives.

“Inspire exists to elevate the voice of the patient. Being recognized by the Anthem Awards reinforces the responsibility we have to keep advancing the quality, safety, and reach of our community,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire.“For our partners across life sciences, these awards demonstrate the trust our members place in us and the unique environment we have built for patient-supported engagement.”

A Thank You to the Inspire Community

This recognition also belongs to the millions of members who make Inspire what it is today. Every post, shared experience, and moment of encouragement contributes to a space grounded in compassion and understanding. Inspire's members have created communities that are not only informative but transformative, helping people feel seen, heard, and supported at some of the most challenging points in their health journeys.

“Our members are the heart of everything we do,” said Jillian Tygh, Chief Marketing Officer at Inspire.“These awards reflect their generosity, resilience, and willingness to help one another navigate complicated health experiences. We are committed to continuing to build tools and features that honor that trust.”

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world's largest online community and support group for patients and caregivers. More than 14 million people visit Inspire each year to find condition-specific support, share personal experiences, and access trusted educational resources across more than 3,000 medical conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofits, life sciences organizations, and research teams to ensure that patient voices are included, understood, and supported in meaningful ways. Learn more at.

