Tennessee Court Rejects National Guard Deployment to Memphis
(MENAFN) A court in Tennessee determined on Monday that Governor Bill Lee’s mobilization of the National Guard in Memphis—carried out at the request of President Donald Trump—was illegal.
The court found that Lee did not possess the proper legal authority to dispatch military forces into the city, emphasizing that state law only allows such actions under narrowly defined circumstances.
The ruling noted that the conditions required by law—specifically a “grave emergency,” a “disaster,” or a request from local authorities—were not present.
The lawsuit was initiated by a coalition of local and state officials, represented by Democracy Forward, the National Immigration Law Center, and Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, PLC.
Following the court’s decision, the coalition issued a joint statement highlighting the importance of upholding democratic norms.
"We brought this case because Tennesseans deserve leaders who follow the law, respect our Constitution, and protect—not undermine—our democratic institutions. Today’s ruling makes clear that no governor or president can deploy military force into our communities without legal authority, public accountability, or a genuine emergency. Military power must never be used as a political tool.
"Memphis deserves public safety, community investment, and democratic decision-making—not unlawful militarization," the coalition added.
