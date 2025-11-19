Exel by Merak and Saudi Bridge Sign Strategic Partnership to Empower International Gaming Startups and Strengthen Saudi Arabia’s Digital Gaming Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 18 November 2025 - Exel by Merak, a subsidiary of Merak Capital and Saudi Arabia’s premier innovation company, and Saudi Bridge, the operational arm of Entrepreneurship Vision Association, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at supporting and empowering international companies participating in the Exel Gaming Accelerator and facilitating their entry into the Saudi market.



The partnership was signed by Eng. Faisal Sedrani, Head of Exel, and Fahad Alqahtani, CEO of Saudi Bridge, in the presence of Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser Al Saud, Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association, President of the Saudi G20 Startup20, President of the Saudi G20 YEA, and Abdullah Altamami, CEO of Merak Capital.



This strategic partnership comes as part of the joint efforts under the Biban 2025 initiatives to enhance international collaboration and open new horizons for global startups to contribute to the development of Saudi Arabia’s digital gaming sector. Through this collaboration, Exel and Saudi Bridge seek to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional and global hub for this rapidly growing industry.



The agreement represents a significant step toward building sustainable bridges of collaboration between local and international innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems. It also supports the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to drive innovation, attract high-impact investment, and develop a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

It is also expected to attract new investments, foster knowledge and expertise transfer, and enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for digital gaming innovation and entrepreneurship.



Earlier this year, Exel successfully hosted its inaugural Demo Day, bringing together 17 high-potential gaming startups to showcase their innovations and growth prospects. Building on this momentum, Exel launched its second cohort this November, further strengthening its commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem.



