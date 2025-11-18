Midnight Sun Intercepts 1.0% Copper Over 22 Metres And 0.98% Copper Over 15 Metres At Dumbwa

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQX: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from additional holes at the Dumbwa target. Diamond drill hole DBW-25-009 intercepted 0.98% Cu over 15 metres and 0.79% Cu over 5.25 metres. Hole DBW-25-010 intercepted 1.0% Cu over 22 metres. Additional significant intercepts are provided in the table below.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) DBW-25-006

142 153 11 0.25 and 159 163 4 0.18 and 167 171 4 0.20 DBW-25-009

119.75 125 5.25 0.79 and 155 170 15 0.98 and 178 186 8 0.36 DBW-25-010

45 54 9 0.31 and 101 110 9 0.32 and 117 139 22 1.00

Assay results based on four-acid digest, ICP-OES Finish. Intervals listed are based on drilling intervals and therefore are considered relative rather than true widths.

Midnight Sun's COO, Kevin Bonel, states, "We continue to deliver rapid progress at Dumbwa, effectively expanding the strike length, and continuing to refine our geological model. With nearly 1.5 kilometres of mineralised strike defined to-date, and the full scale of Dumbwa coming sharply into focus, our confidence in the system's size, high-grade potential, and significance has never been higher. Momentum is firmly on our side as we drive aggressively through the remainder of 2025, fully aligned with our goal of systematically delineating the strike potential of Dumbwa.

To accelerate our exploration, we have expanded our geological team to maximize core cutting and logging efficiency. With five drill rigs turning, a sixth expected in early 2026, and continuous drilling planned through the rainy season, we are advancing this discovery with conviction."

Geologically, Dumbwa continues to bear a strong similarity to Barrick Mining's Lumwana Mine. Mineralised host rocks vary from two-mica foliated gneiss to mineralised biotite-amphibolite schists within a barren banded grey gneiss and pink gneiss package.

The mineralised trend is strongly orientated north-south and appears to be very steeply inclined. Drilling has already demonstrated nearly 1.5 kilometres of mineralised strike.

The centremost part of the north-south mineralised corridor tends to contain significant bornite and chalcopyrite. On either side of this north-trending centre, the mineralisation intensity slowly decreases and becomes more chalcopyrite-dominated. In addition to bornite-chalcopyrite disseminated mineralisation in the well-mineralised central zone, there are occasional rich bornite-chalcopyrite-quartz-feldspar veins that have a significant positive impact on copper grade.

The continued strong coincidence of soil anomaly, induced polarization chargeability and VTEM geophysics, against a well supported geological and structural model is allowing precise drill targeting as the mineralised corridor is traced and drill tested northwards.

Dumbwa Drill Program Update

To date, 51 holes have been completed with 5 holes ongoing and a further 75 holes called for in the immediate plan to test the mineralised corridor over the next 3 kilometres of strike. This represents approximately 15,000 metres of planned drilling.

In consultation with the drill contractors, Midnight Sun has chosen to maintain exploration operations through the rainy season, anticipating approximately 90% productivity (metres per rig per shift) due to expected weather-related delays. Otherwise, the program is expected to continue without interruption.

Samples from an additional 11 drill holes have been submitted for assay, with the remaining samples currently being cut and prepared.







Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Drilling was conducted using a conventional diamond drilling rig and drill core was captured for the entirety of each hole and placed into plastic core trays. All drill holes were cored in PQ until stable ground was achieved and then reduced to HQ size for the remainder of each hole. Sampling was based on visible copper mineralization and sample intervals honoured any important lithological boundaries. Core was then cut in house using a diamond saw and the right half of core was placed into a 200 micron plastic bag, assigned a unique sample number, and recorded into GeoSpark logging system. Samples always remained under the supervision of Midnight Sun staff to maintain chain of custody. All samples were then delivered to SGS Labs located in Kalulushi, Zambia, a fully accredited laboratory. Once received, the samples were sorted, dried, crushed, and pulverized (SGS code PRP90) followed by four-acid digest with ICP-OES finish (SGS Code ICP42S). Copper range of detection is 0.01-10%. Midnight Sun follows an in-house QA/QC program that consisted of a random insertion every 10th sample of either a coarse blank, fine blank, coarse duplicate, fine duplicate, or Certified Reference Material (standards).

Location of Reported Drill Holes

Hole ID Type XCOORD YCOORD Azimuth Dip EOH (m) DBW-25-001 Diamond 440375 8627810 90 -70 386.00 DBW-25-002 Diamond 440770 8628758 270 -50 218.50 DBW-25-004R Diamond 440924 8628758 270 -60 223.90 DBW-25-005 Diamond 440435 8627812 90 -60 294.20 DBW-25-006 Diamond 440670 8627812 270 -60 200.65 DBW-25-009 Diamond 440450 8627310 270 -60 260.00 DBW-25-010 Diamond 440300 8627310 90 -50 170.10

Note: Projection: WGS84, Zone 35 South

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Adrian O'Brien

VP Business Development and Communications

Tel: +1 604 809 6890

