Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market To Reach USD 191.40 Billion By 2032 Driven By Outsourcing Growth And Innovation In Smart Manufacturing SNS Insider

According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market size reached USD 69.75 billion in 2023 and is projected to rise to USD 191.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.89%. This growth reflects a powerful shift in how medical device companies approach production, efficiency, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Rising global healthcare spending combined with the demand for precision engineered and reliable devices is accelerating the adoption of contract manufacturing across the medical device ecosystem.

Growing device complexity, the need for faster production cycles, and increasing focus on cost efficiency continue to drive the movement toward outsourced manufacturing. Contract manufacturers are integrating capabilities in automation, robotics, AI driven production monitoring, and 3D printing to support high quality device manufacturing and reduce production risks.





The United States remains one of the largest markets participating in outsourced medical device production. Strong regulatory standards, an expanding preference for specialized manufacturing, and the rising need for high precision diagnostic and therapeutic devices continue to encourage rapid adoption of contract manufacturing in the country. Increasing investments in robotics, microfabrication, and biologics related device innovation also support market strength.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The Class II medical devices market led in revenue share of 80.8% in 2023 due to the extensive number of Class II devices outsourced to be contract-manufactured, such as diagnostic machinery, infusion pumps, and power wheelchairs. The Class III medical devices segment will be the highest-growing category in the market owing to the growing demand for life-sustaining, high-risk medical devices such as pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, and artificial heart valves that need strict regulatory approvals and precision-based manufacturing.

By Services

The accessories manufacturing segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 47.5% in 2023, fueled by the growing demand for medical device parts like tubing, connectors, and sensors. The device manufacturing segment is expected to grow the most over the coming years. Increasing preference among OEMs for outsourcing entire device manufacturing to lower costs and simplify supply chains is one major driver of this segment's growth.

By Therapeutic Area

The cardiovascular devices segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 26.67% in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, as well as progress in minimally invasive interventions. The ophthalmic devices market is to see the highest growth. This growth is driven by the escalating prevalence of eye conditions, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration.

By End-Use

The OEMs segment generated the highest revenue share of 45.5% in 2023 since OEMs increasingly outsource manufacturing to contract manufacturers to save on costs, increase efficiency, and concentrate on innovation. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies' segment is expected to develop at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the growing incorporation of drug-device combination products.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was the leading region in the medical device contract manufacturing industry in 2023 and held the highest revenue share of 38.7%. The region owes its leadership to its cost-effective manufacturing process, high-skilled workforce, and sophisticated infrastructure for manufacturing medical devices.

The North American market is expected to be the most rapidly growing region in the coming years. This growth is driven by growing outsourcing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking for specialized knowledge and adherence to strict regulatory requirements, such as the FDA.

In Feb 2025, Arterex acquired Phoenix S.r.l., a leading Italian medical device solution provider, expanding its presence in Europe. This acquisition enhances Arterex's capabilities in medical device development, finished device assembly, and packaging. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In Sep 2024, Sanner Group acquired Gilero, a U.S.-based medical device design, development, and contract manufacturer. This acquisition strengthens Sanner's position in the medical device sector, expanding its drug delivery, diagnostics, and medtech capabilities.

R&D & INNOVATION MATURITY INDEX – helps you understand how 2023 trends in advanced prototyping, microfabrication, and next-gen material integration are shaping innovation pipelines across medical device contract manufacturers.

COST STRUCTURE & PRICING BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze 2023 production costs, outsourcing price fluctuations, and regional pricing competitiveness to identify manufacturing hotspots and cost-optimization opportunities.

STRATEGIC ALLIANCES & CONSOLIDATION TRACKER – helps you evaluate the impact of mergers, acquisitions, and long-term partnerships (2023–2032) on market dominance, capability expansion, and supply chain consolidation.

WORKFORCE & SKILL AVAILABILITY METRICS – helps you assess employment trends, automation-driven labor efficiencies, and demand for specialized manufacturing talent across 2023–2032. CAPEX & INVESTMENT MOMENTUM INDEX – helps you track investment flows into new facilities, automation technologies, digital manufacturing, and capacity expansion initiatives across 2023–2032.

