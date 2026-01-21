403
Belarus becomes member of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
(MENAFN) Belarus officially joins the “Board of Peace,” an international initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump to address conflicts, beginning with the situation in Gaza, as stated by reports on Tuesday.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signs the necessary documents in line with the invitation process, saying at a news conference in Minsk, “I have signed the appropriate appeal to the US, stating that we are ready to accept their offer and become founders of this council.”
Regarding Belarus’ role in the body, Lukashenko emphasizes that he “objectively” understands his country’s capabilities. “What can we do there, helping Gaza too much? If we help, it won't be much. But I'm attracted by the idea that maybe this Board of Peace, its actions and possibilities, will expand to other parts of the planet,” he explains.
He also expresses hope that Belarus’ participation could support peace efforts involving Ukraine: “First of all, perhaps we can help with Ukraine somehow, discuss and advance peace, influence the Ukrainian leadership. That's what's attracting me the most. Not that we're going to help Gazans so much. I know my capabilities and those of our Belarus. I'm looking ahead,” Lukashenko says.
Lukashenko notes that founding members receive free membership for the first three years, after which continued participation depends on contributions to peace initiatives. “I'm counting on the latter,” he adds.
On Monday, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ruslan Varankov confirms that Minsk received a personal invitation from Trump for Lukashenko to join the board.
On Monday, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ruslan Varankov confirms that Minsk received a personal invitation from Trump for Lukashenko to join the board.
