Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Honduras

2025-11-18 05:11:11
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today with Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to the State of Qatar HE Blanca I. Zablah Bendeck on the occasion of the end of her tenure. HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE the Ambassador for her efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing her success in her new duties.

The Peninsula

