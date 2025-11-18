403
Guterres hails UN approval for US-drafted Gaza resolution
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the Security Council’s adoption of a US-drafted resolution establishing a Board of Peace and authorizing an International Stabilization Force (ISF) for the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "The adoption of the resolution on Gaza by the Security Council is an important step in the consolidation of the ceasefire, which the Secretary-General encourages all parties to abide by."
Calling for diplomacy to be backed by tangible results, Guterres emphasized: "It is essential now to translate the diplomatic momentum into concrete and urgently needed steps on the ground." He underscored that "The United Nations is committed to implementing the roles entrusted to it in the resolution, scaling up humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza and supporting all efforts to move the parties toward the next phase of the ceasefire."
He also praised "the continued diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, the United States and regional states" and highlighted "the importance of moving towards the second phase of the US plan, leading to a political process for the achievement of the two-State solution, in line with previous United Nations resolutions."
