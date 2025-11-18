Pastor Pete Robertson Launches His New Book Rise Beyond Ordinary

MENAFN - GetNews)



The new book invites believers and leaders to step into bold faith, simple action, and a fresh vision for everyday discipleship.

Orlando, FL - November 17, 2025 - Pete Robertson Calls Believers to "Rise Beyond Ordinary" - A Movement of Intimacy, Multiplication, and True Discipleship.

Pastor and author Pete Robertson announces the release of Rise Beyond Ordinary, a powerful 12-chapter discipleship book that challenges believers to raise the bar high in their walk with Christ. More than a book-it's a call to deeper intimacy with Jesus and a roadmap for creating a multiplying discipleship culture in everyday life.

As the founder and CEO of Be Mission Minded and Natural Discipleship, Robertson has spent years equipping leaders and churches worldwide to move beyond routine Christianity. Rise Beyond Ordinary invites readers into a lifestyle of authentic discipleship-one that begins with knowing Jesus deeply and leads to training others to do the same.

"True discipleship isn't about comfort or convenience-it's about intimacy with Jesus and obedience to His call," says Robertson. "This book raises the standard for what it means to follow Christ. It's for anyone ready to live differently, grow deeper, and multiply others who do the same."

Each chapter of Rise Beyond Ordinary focuses on a key trait of a true disciple-offering Scripture-based insights, reflection questions, and practical next steps for living out the mission of Christ. The 12-chapter book is designed to take readers on a personal journey of intimacy with Jesus, with each chapter concluding with a QR code that links to an original worship song written by Pete Robertson to deepen reflection and response.

The Rise Beyond Ordinary Study Guide, a separate 8-chapter companion resource, is crafted specifically for small-group settings and one-on-one discipleship. Each session includes discussion prompts, Scripture focus, and action steps that help believers grow together in faith and accountability. On the Rise Beyond Ordinary website, free companion videos are available for every study guide chapter-making it easy for small groups and church leaders to follow along and incorporate the material into their discipleship culture.

Built around the model of Jesus and the early church, Rise Beyond Ordinary gives readers and church teams a simple framework to move from inspiration to action. It helps believers answer vital questions: What is my role? How do I start? How can I live a life that makes eternal impact and advances Gods Kingdom?

Churches and pastors will also find valuable resources on the Rise Beyond Ordinary website ( ), where Robertson provides tools for integrating a multiplying discipleship culture into local church systems and leadership structures.

"When believers truly know Jesus and walk closely with Him, multiplication happens naturally," Robertson explains. "This isn't about building programs-it's about building people."

Rise Beyond Ordinary and its companion Study Guide (wholesale prices: $10.99 and $12.99 respectively) are available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million. The books are ideal for sermon series, leadership cohorts, discipleship groups, or personal spiritual renewal.

Robertson, who has also authored Conquer Through Surrender, Three Grand Rebellion, and Keys to Being Set Free, continues to inspire believers around the world to live with clarity, courage, and conviction in their faith.

About Pete Robertson

Pete Robertson is a Pastor, author, and CEO of Be Mission Minded and Natural Discipleship. Through his books, teaching, and global initiatives, Pete equips believers to know Jesus intimately and to multiply disciples who advance God's Kingdom in everyday life. His resources empower individuals, leaders, and churches to rise beyond ordinary and live fully surrendered to Christ. Learn more at