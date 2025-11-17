Moecc Carries Out Campaign To Clean, Rehabilitate Rawdat Al Waseeta, Part Of Country-Wide Project

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, carried out a clean-up and rehabilitation campaign of Rawdat Al Waseeta in Al Shamal, part of a national project to fence and rehabilitate Qatar's wild fields.Carried out in co-operation with Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the rehabilitation effort saw the participation of representatives from official entities, volunteers, and environmental workers, with 15 students from the Children's Literature Center taking part in planting native trees and desert plants, in addition to 300 seedlings of local species such as the Qatari Al Ghaf Tree, which help stabilise soil and preserve biodiversity in desert environments.In this context, Assistant Director of the Wildlife Development Department at MoECC Dr Dhafi Heedan said that this initiative forms part of an integrated set of projects implemented by MoECC to protect terrestrial ecosystems and develop the country's vegetation cover in cooperation with private-sector partners.blade-->



He said that rawdat areas are some of Qatar's most important ecosystems, providing natural habitats for plant and animal species, adding that fencing is a key step done before conducting environmental rehabilitation.



For his part, Group Chief Administrative Officer of QIC Group Rashid al-Buainain affirmed that the partnership with MoECC reflects a strategic commitment to supporting national environmental protection projects and conserving natural resources.

He said that rehabilitating rawdat areas is not merely an environmental activity but a long-term investment in Qatar's environmental future, adding that QIC remains committed to continued cooperation in similar initiatives.At the conclusion of the event, participants, volunteers, and supporting organisations were honoured in recognition of their efforts, with an emphasis on continued collaboration between MoECC and private-sector institutions through sustainable environmental development initiatives, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030