403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shura Council Reviews Draft Law On Owners' Association
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its weekly session Monday at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall, chaired by its Speaker His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem. At the outset of the session, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud read out the session's agenda, and the Council approved the minutes of its previous meeting.
During the session, the Council reviewed a draft law on Owners' Association, referred by the government, and decided to refer it to the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee for further study and to submit its report on the matter. The Council also reviewed the esteemed government's statement concerning the proposal submitted by the Shura Council on the situation of persons with disabilities, and referred the matter to the Social Affairs, Labour, and Housing Committee for study and to submit its findings.
At the conclusion of the session, His Excellency al-Ghanem briefed the Council on his participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), held last week in Islamabad, Pakistan. He noted that the conference discussed issues related to peace, security, and development, as well as the role of parliaments in supporting international efforts to resolve conflicts and promote intercultural dialogue
He also highlighted his meetings with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, and the Speaker of the House of Councillors of Morocco, noting that discussions focused on parliamentary relations, prospects for strengthening them, and co-ordinating positions on the topics addressed during the conference.
His Excellency the Speaker additionally reviewed his participation in the 19th Meeting of Speakers of Legislative Councils of GCC States, hosted by Bahrain last Thursday. He explained that the meeting underscored the importance of enhancing Gulf parliamentary co-operation, developing mechanisms for consultation and co-ordination, and supporting the integration process among GCC states.
He further referred to his remarks emphasising Gulf unity and shared destiny, noting that the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain received the GCC legislative council speakers participating in the meeting, which reaffirmed support for joint Gulf parliamentary work and the development of co-ordination mechanisms to serve the best interests of the peoples of the GCC states. Shura Council Tamim bin Hamad Hall agenda
During the session, the Council reviewed a draft law on Owners' Association, referred by the government, and decided to refer it to the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee for further study and to submit its report on the matter. The Council also reviewed the esteemed government's statement concerning the proposal submitted by the Shura Council on the situation of persons with disabilities, and referred the matter to the Social Affairs, Labour, and Housing Committee for study and to submit its findings.
At the conclusion of the session, His Excellency al-Ghanem briefed the Council on his participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), held last week in Islamabad, Pakistan. He noted that the conference discussed issues related to peace, security, and development, as well as the role of parliaments in supporting international efforts to resolve conflicts and promote intercultural dialogue
He also highlighted his meetings with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, and the Speaker of the House of Councillors of Morocco, noting that discussions focused on parliamentary relations, prospects for strengthening them, and co-ordinating positions on the topics addressed during the conference.
His Excellency the Speaker additionally reviewed his participation in the 19th Meeting of Speakers of Legislative Councils of GCC States, hosted by Bahrain last Thursday. He explained that the meeting underscored the importance of enhancing Gulf parliamentary co-operation, developing mechanisms for consultation and co-ordination, and supporting the integration process among GCC states.
He further referred to his remarks emphasising Gulf unity and shared destiny, noting that the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain received the GCC legislative council speakers participating in the meeting, which reaffirmed support for joint Gulf parliamentary work and the development of co-ordination mechanisms to serve the best interests of the peoples of the GCC states. Shura Council Tamim bin Hamad Hall agenda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment