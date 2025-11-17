What You Need To Know From COP30
Join KPMG leaders from various regions who were on the ground at COP30 for an overview of the some of the most important outcomes from this year's conference, touching on headline developments and the overarching themes that shaped COP30. This session aims to translate big-picture insights into practical priorities for corporate strategy, risk management, and stakeholder engagement.
With climate change reshaping our world and the way in which businesses adapt, every business has a part to play.
Option 1
Date:
25 November 2025
Time:
6:00am – 7:00am (EST)
7:00pm – 8:00pm (CST)
11:00am – 12:00pm (GMT)
Option 2
Date:
25 November 2025
Time:
12:00pm – 1:00pm (EST)
5:00pm – 6:00pm (GMT)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment