What You Need To Know From COP30

MENAFN - 3BL) Are you interested in knowing the top takeaways for businesses coming out of COP30 this year?

Join KPMG leaders from various regions who were on the ground at COP30 for an overview of the some of the most important outcomes from this year's conference, touching on headline developments and the overarching themes that shaped COP30. This session aims to translate big-picture insights into practical priorities for corporate strategy, risk management, and stakeholder engagement.

With climate change reshaping our world and the way in which businesses adapt, every business has a part to play.

Option 1

Date:

25 November 2025

Time:

6:00am – 7:00am (EST)

7:00pm – 8:00pm (CST)

11:00am – 12:00pm (GMT)



Option 2

Date:

25 November 2025

Time:

12:00pm – 1:00pm (EST)

5:00pm – 6:00pm (GMT)