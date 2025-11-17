Government Moving Company Highlights Benefits Of GSA-Approved Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



Moving Masters, a veteran-owned government relocation provider serving the Washington, DC region, is outlining the advantages of GSA-approved moving services for agencies and contractors. The company highlights how pre-vetted pricing, compliance standards, and streamlined procurement support secure and efficient federal office relocations.

Hyattsville, MD - November 17, 2025 - Moving Masters, a veteran-owned commercial and federal relocation company serving the Washington, DC region, has released new guidance on the importance of using GSA approved moving services for government contracts. Federal agencies, contractors, and organizations working on government-linked projects benefit from structured compliance, pre-negotiated rates, and streamlined procurement when selecting a GSA-approved mover.

A GSA-approved mover holds a contract under the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), specifically within SIN 541614OR. These contracts cover office planning, packing, transport, reconfiguration, and post-move support. Because rates, labor categories, and service terms are pre-negotiated, agencies avoid extended pricing reviews and administrative delays during the procurement process.

The MAS framework also simplifies ordering under FAR Subpart 8.4. Contracting officers can issue task orders or establish Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) without a full FAR Part 15 acquisition, and eBuy enables rapid competitive quote requests from pre-approved vendors. For multi-phase projects, BPAs help maintain consistent pricing and scheduling across multiple relocations.

Beyond cost considerations, federal clients routinely evaluate security, sustainability, reporting, and past performance. Many projects require cleared labor under HSPD-12, secured vehicles, chain-of-custody logs, tamper-evident seals, and compliant storage solutions. Agencies also prioritize sustainability measures aligned with Executive Order 14057, including reuse and donation programs for excess furniture and materials. Ongoing contract reporting requirements, such as monthly sales updates or TDR submissions, also factor into vendor selection.

With over 40 years of relocation experience, Moving Masters provides secure, on-time support for federal offices, contractor sites, and government facilities across the region. The company is GSA-approved under SIN 541614OR and offers comprehensive services tailored to government requirements.

For more information or to request a customized estimate, visit or call (301) 278-8988. Moving Masters is located at 4900 Frolich Lane, Hyattsville, MD 20781.