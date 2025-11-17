Spare Parts Logistics Market To Reach USD $49.2 Billion By 2029 At 6.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Spare Parts Logistics Market In 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the size of the spare parts logistics market in the past few years. Its growth trajectory shows an increase from $35.96 billion in 2024 to $38.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include an increased demand for vehicle upkeep and repair services, the escalating complexity of automotive parts necessitating specialized logistics, a growing need for the availability of aftermarket spare parts, greater adoption of just-in-time inventory systems, and intense competition amongst automotive service providers.

In the coming years, the spare parts logistics market is projected to experience significant growth. The market value is expected to reach $49.21 billion by 2029, growing with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the expanding demand for e-commerce and online spare parts transactions, increasing urgency for rapid spare part delivery to final consumers, surging uptake of internet of things-powered smart warehouses, greater focus on eco-friendly, sustainable logistic solutions, and escalating necessity for real-time tracking and visibility of spare parts. Developing sustainable logistic solutions, formulating cloud-based inventory management systems, blockchain integration for improved traceability, innovating just-in-time delivery techniques, and advancements in 3D printing of spare parts represent key trends during the forecast period.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Spare Parts Logistics Market?

The surge in the need for post-purchase services is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the spare parts logistics market in the future. Post-purchase services encompass the extensive support offered by a company to its clients following the acquisition of a product. Such services include installation, maintenance repair, provision of spare parts, product upgrades, and customer support, all aimed at ensuring customer contentment, product durability, and brand fidelity. Such services are gaining more demand as manufacturers put increased emphasis on offering comprehensive maintenance and support to clients. As a result, an uptick in demand for spare parts logistic solutions is observable as the growth of post-purchase services necessitates efficient stock management, quick deliveries, and enhanced supply chain reactivity. For instance, as per Reuters in September 2024, Ola Electric ran around 800 corporately-owned stores and 431 service hubs, and communicated expansion plans to 1,800 centres by the end of the festive period with the goal of incorporating 10,000 new partners by 2025. This showcases remarkable growth in its post-purchase service network to increase customer accessibility and market infiltration. Thus, the escalating demand for after-sales services is propelling the demand for the spare parts logistics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Spare Parts Logistics Industry?

Major players in the Spare Parts Logistics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. DHL Group

. Kuehne + Nagel

. DB Schenker

. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

. CEVA Logistics

. DSV

. XPO Logistics

. FedEx Supply Chain

. Nippon Express

. Geodis

Download a free sample of the spare parts logistics market report:



View the full spare parts logistics market report:



View the full spare parts logistics market report:



