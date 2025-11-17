New Energy Sanitation Vehicles: Cleaner, Quieter, Safer

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising fuel costs, stricter environmental regulations, and noise complaints from residents are challenging cities worldwide. Municipal managers and sanitation professionals are seeking solutions that balance efficiency, sustainability, and community needs.

Yiwei Auto's new-generation new-energy sanitation vehicles offer a proactive solution-delivering cleaner, quieter, and more efficient urban waste management while enhancing operational performance.

More importantly, choosing Yiwei Auto's new-energy sanitation vehicles brings five core values to urban sanitation operations, helping managers improve service quality, reduce costs, and meet environmental requirements.

Economic Benefits: Measurable Savings







1 operating costs:

Electric sanitation vehicles cost only ¥0.3–0.5 per kilometer in electricity, compared to ¥1.5–2 per kilometer for fuel-powered vehicles. The longer an electric vehicle is in use, the more savings accumulate.

2 maintenance expenses:

· Simpler vehicle structure-no complex components like engines or transmissions, significantly reducing maintenance tasks.

· Lower service frequency-no frequent oil changes or other consumables required.

· Durable parts-slower wear and lower replacement costs, combined with long-lasting warranties on the battery, motor, and controller systems.







3 and subsidies:

Many regions offer purchase subsidies, priority road access, and operational support for new-energy vehicles.

Environmental Impact: Visible Results

1. Zero emissions: Contributes to achieving carbon neutrality goals.

2. Low-noise operation

3. Enhanced public image: Demonstrates the foresight and social responsibility of municipalities and enterprises, boosting public perception.

Smart Control: Tangible Efficiency







2. Intelligent system adjustments: Automatically regulates water pressure and controls compressor start/stop, ensuring safe and efficient operation.

3. Remote fleet monitoring: Access the Yiwei vehicle app anytime to check core vehicle status, monitor mounted equipment operation, receive data reports, and get proactive maintenance reminders-making fleet management effortless.

1. Automated route and operation management: The vehicle plans routes automatically, controls operation modes, and returns to base when battery or water levels are low, significantly reducing labor requirements.

Smart Sanitation: Easy Operate

1. Integrated smart sanitation system: Monitors vehicle status and operation data in real time.

2. Customizable data dashboard: Displays multiple modules of information at a glance, providing a complete overview to support precise decision-making.

3. Comprehensive management of people, vehicles, and operations: Track vehicle routes and driver behavior, manage digital attendance, dispatch staff via voice commands, and standardize operations-making management simple and effortless.











Intelligent Algorithms + 5G IoT: Reliable Anywhere

1. Powerful onboard AI vision system: Water trucks accurately detect and avoid pedestrians, while garbage trucks automatically recognize hazardous actions-enabling automatic start/stop, traffic light response, and emergency road avoidance.

2. Real-time 5G monitoring: Video surveillance, electronic geofencing, and the vehicle app provide instant access to operational data, delivering immediate alerts and ensuring on-site safety.







3. One-click vehicle tracking: Quickly view vehicle locations to support rapid, global fleet dispatch and respond effectively to emergencies.

