RheeGen® Welcomes Renowned Molecular Biologist Dr. Zenas George to Advisory Team

RheeGen, a biotechnology company, is proud to welcome Dr. Zenas George, Ph.D., as Science Advisor, bringing exceptional expertise in stem cell research, microbiology, and molecular therapeutics to the team.

RheeGen, founded by Dr. Tommy Rhee, is dedicated to pioneering regenerative solutions through the convergence of cellular engineering, molecular therapeutics, and advanced bioactive systems. With a background in regenerative biology and a passion for translational science, Dr. Rhee established RheeGen® to accelerate the development of next-generation therapeutics that harness the body's innate healing potential. Under his leadership, the company is focused on unlocking novel regenerative pathways and integrating cutting-edge technologies to address complex biological challenges.

As the newest member of RheeGen's advisory team, Dr. George brings a distinguished track record in regenerative science and molecular innovation. He previously led R&D programs at Cellular Engineering Technologies, advancing iPSC innovation, and served as Senior R&D Scientist at Jumpcode Genomics, where he developed CRISPR-based tools for next-generation sequencing. He earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Sussex (U.K.) and has contributed to numerous peer-reviewed publications in molecular biology and regenerative science.

RheeGen® is thrilled to have Dr. George join its growing advisory team and looks forward to the innovation and insight he will bring to its mission. Learn more at .

About RheeGen

About Dr. Zenas George, Ph.D.

