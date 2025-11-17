Christmas Comes Early On Hozodesign With Flat Deals And Offers

MENAFN - GetNews) Precision Gadgets and DIY Tools are available for 30% less.

HOZO Design, the global innovator behind some of the world's most advanced gadgets for 3D modeling, DIY home improvement, and laser rangefinder technology, has officially launched its Christmas Sale on hozodesign. This site-wide event offers 20 % off all products, with select flagship tools discounted by up to 30%, inviting creators, designers, engineers, and DIY enthusiasts to end the year with the gift of precision.

Innovation Meets Design: The HOZO Design Experience

Built at the intersection of art and engineering, HOZO Design continues to revolutionize how professionals and makers measure, cut, design, and build. This Christmas season, the company celebrates creativity with its most popular line-up, spanning laser measuring tools, digital rulers, and ultrasonic cutters, all crafted to transform everyday ideas into perfectly executed projects.

M-CUBE Series: Powering Laser Precision for Builders and Designers







The award-winning M-Cube Pro Kit headlines this year's sale at 30% off ($276.5, originally $395). As a laser measuring tape and floor plan creator, it also functions as a Room Planner for designers who require digital accuracy in layout creation.

Equipped for Laser alignment and distance measurement, the M-Cube 02 Laser Level Premium Combo is discounted 25% ($246.75, originally $329). Featuring both green laser and red laser modes, this professional-level tool projects a full 360 degrees laser for walls, ceilings, and detailed construction work.

For buyers selecting specific configurations, HOZO also offers two variant options: the M-Cube 02 Laser Level Premium Combo at 25 % off ($231.75, originally $309), and the M-Cube 02 Laser Level Pro at 25 % off ($194.25, originally $259). These variants deliver the same professional laser level performance with preferred kit configurations; ideal for precise green laser/red laser alignment, 360 laser projection, and fast wall laser layout work with a compact, job-ready level tool.

The compact M-Cube 02 Laser Level Pro (25 % off, $179.25 from $239) completes the series, delivering powerful portability and reliability for every site setup. Whether for home improvement or industrial projects, the mcube line simplifies alignment, leveling, and layout precision.

MEAZOR 3D: Redefining Portable Measurement







Precision and innovation converge in the MEAZOR 3D Premium Combo (25% off, $284.25 from $379) and the compact MEAZOR 3D (25% off, $261.75 from $349). These devices integrate laser distance meter performance with 3D modeling capability for rapid, real-world scaling.

Expand the toolkit with the Ultra 3D Adapter (25% off, $59.25), Master Tripod (25 % off, $96.75), and Expert Kit (25 % off, $66.75); essential accessories for advanced creators who require stability and calibration for precision projects.

NEOBLADE: The Future of DIY Precision Cutting







For makers and hobbyists, the NeoBlade Premium Combo leads HOZO's DIY line-up at 30% off ($236.6 from $338). Designed as an ultrasonic cutter and ultrasonic blade, it cuts effortlessly through multiple materials; it's perfect for DIY crafts, DIY headboards, DIY bookshelves, DIY bookcases, or 3D-printed toys.

The NeoBlade Creator Combo (25% off, $163.5) and NeoBlade (25% off, $111.75) deliver precision and versatility in cutting tools for leather, foam, and wood, making them ideal for a creative DIY workbench setup.

NEOBLOCK: Sanding and Polishing Reimagined







The NeoBlock Premium Combo (25% off, $71.25 from $95) introduces the ultimate sanding tool experience. This precision sander functions as a hand sander, craft sander, and portable sander for wood sanding, metal sanding, and polishing tool tasks. Whether perfecting diy detail or smoothing a model surface, Neoblock delivers professional-grade finishing.

Crafting the Future of 3D Design and DIY Innovation

Every Hozodesign tool sets a new standard for creative technology, integrating precision measurement with digital control. From the scale ruler accuracy of neoruler and scale HOZO Design's ecosystem of intelligent gadgets, including the digital tape measure and laser ruler innovation of NeoRulerGo, empowers creators across various industries, particularly train model designers.

Holiday Offer Details

All HOZO Design products are available directly from hozodesign with site-wide 20% off and select discounts up to 30% off through the Christmas Sale. This limited-time event invites creators worldwide to build, measure, and design with the ultimate gift of precision.

About HOZO Design

HOZO Design is a global design technology company specializing in gadgets for 3D modeling, DIY home improvement, and laser rangefinder innovation. From the M-Cube and MEAZOR 3D to the NeoBlade and NeoBlock, HOZO continues to empower professionals, creators, and hobbyists in over 100 countries with tools that blend artistry and engineering.