Appy Pie Agents Announces 7-Day Free Trial For Building Custom AI Agents

"We want everyone to experience the value of AI without any barriers," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie."This free trial gives users a simple and risk-free way to build their own AI agents and see real results. Whether they are running a small business or managing large customer operations, they can test how AI automation improves speed, productivity, and customer satisfaction - all without needing a credit card or technical skills."

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 17, 2025 - Appy Pie Agents, a no-code AI agent builder platform, has announced a 7-day free trial that allows users to create their own AI agents without any upfront payment. As part of this limited period offer, users can explore the full platform, build AI agents for different purposes, and test them in real scenarios - all with no credit card required. This makes it easier for individuals, small businesses, and teams to try AI automation before making any financial commitment.

Appy Pie Agents enables users to create intelligent assistants for tasks like handling customer queries, qualifying leads, offering travel guidance, supporting real estate clients, and managing sales conversations. The free trial gives users complete access to build, customize, and deploy these agents using Appy Pie's simple, no-code interface. Anyone can define how the agent should communicate, upload data for training, and connect it to websites or support channels, even if they have no technical background.

The goal of this trial is to make AI adoption easier and more accessible. Many businesses want to explore AI automation but hesitate because of cost or long-term commitments. By offering a 7-day free trial with no credit card required, Appy Pie Agents gives users the freedom to experiment, learn, and understand how AI agents can support their daily operations. During the trial, users can test different agent types, track conversations, refine training data, and experience the platform's full capabilities firsthand.

Appy Pie Agents also supports the creation of role-based assistants such as AI receptionists, AI travel agents, AI sales agents, and more. The platform features chatbot builder, letting users deploy their AI agents on websites, apps, and customer service channels to automate conversations, capture leads, and provide instant responses day and night.

About Appy Pie Agents

Appy Pie Agents is a division of Appy Pie dedicated to building next-generation AI tools that simplify automation across business functions. The platform is designed around a single philosophy: no-code simplicity, AI-first power. Through its Agentic AI Platform, Appy Pie Agents enables professionals and businesses to deploy intelligent automation quickly, affordably, and without technical barriers-streamlining how modern work gets done.

