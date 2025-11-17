Hentell Design Launches Luxury Online Store For Decorative Door And Cabinet Hardware Redefining Home Elegance In The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews)Home design is in the midst of a quiet revolution, and leading that change is Hentell Design, a U.S.-based e-commerce brand specializing in luxury door and cabinet hardware. The company has officially launched its new online store,, offering homeowners, designers, and builders access to an exclusive selection of door handles, knobs, and pulls that merge function with fine craftsmanship.

As more homeowners invest in personalizing their spaces, Hentell Design provides an elegant solution: hardware that does more than open doors - it transforms interiors. Every product reflects a commitment to style, detail, and quality, helping customers make small changes that create lasting impressions.

“We want to redefine what luxury hardware means,” said Mark, spokesperson for Hentell Design.“Our mission is to help homeowners see the beauty in every detail. A door handle or cabinet pull may seem minor, but the right design can completely elevate a room's character.”

Luxury Craftsmanship, Now Just a Click Away

Hentell Design brings high-end hardware design to the convenience of online shopping. The platform features a carefully curated selection of door accessories, furniture handles, kitchen and bathroom fittings, and bedroom hardware, each crafted from durable and visually stunning materials such as brass, stainless steel, glass, and 24k gold-plated finishes.

Popular collections include:



Deco Plus Sab Half Moon Handle Pulls, designed for modern interiors seeking a sleek, architectural look.

Satin Brass Half Moon Furniture Handles, a customer favorite for cabinetry and drawers.

Luxury Glass Door Knobs with Brass Rosettes, combining timeless elegance with a touch of modern brilliance. Matte Black Handle Pulls, for minimalist spaces that value contrast and sophistication.

These pieces aren't just accessories - they're statement details crafted to complement a variety of home aesthetics, from contemporary and industrial to classic and transitional.

Seamless Shopping and Exclusive Perks

Hentell Design ensures every aspect of the customer experience is as refined as its products. The store offers free shipping across the U.S. on orders over $99, secure online payment processing, and dedicated customer service available Monday through Friday.

As part of its grand launch, customers can receive a 5% discount by using the promo code“YEA25” at checkout. Hentell also provides a“Subscribe & Save” option for design professionals and frequent buyers who want early access to promotions and new product lines.

“Our customers appreciate that we combine quality craftsmanship with convenience,” added Mark.“We've made it simple for anyone - from interior designers to first-time homeowners - to shop luxury hardware without needing to visit multiple showrooms.”

Empowering Designers and Homeowners Alike

In addition to individual shoppers, Hentell Design collaborates with the professional design community through its Designer Partnership Program and Affiliate Opportunities, allowing industry professionals to access exclusive discounts and earn rewards. The company also offers a Room Design Consultation feature, connecting homeowners with designers who can help select hardware that complements their overall aesthetic vision.

Inspiration Through Design Education

Hentell Design's blog provides readers with in-depth guides and design inspiration. Popular posts include“Exploring the Unique World of Emtek and Schaub Hardware” and“Top 10 Unique Hardware Combinations to Revitalize Your Home in 2025.” These articles empower homeowners to make informed design choices while staying updated on the latest trends in home hardware.

The company believes in the philosophy that great design begins with the smallest details - and with Hentell, every knob, pull, and handle has a story to tell.

A Brand Built on Quality and Trust

Each product in Hentell's collection undergoes strict quality checks to ensure durability, precision, and aesthetic excellence. Many of its premium handles and pulls are finished with 24k gold plating, giving homeowners access to luxury typically reserved for custom-made interiors. With secure transactions, free shipping, and a satisfaction-first policy, Hentell Design has quickly earned the trust of design-conscious consumers across the country.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Press Contact:

Mark

Hentell Design

Email: ...

Website:

About Hentell Design

Hentell Design is a U.S.-based e-commerce company offering high-quality decorative hardware, including door handles, pulls, and cabinet knobs. Founded on the belief that every detail matters, Hentell is committed to helping homeowners and professionals elevate their spaces through craftsmanship and design.