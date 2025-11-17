Break Free From The Grip Of Pain: Awaken The Body's Natural Healing Power

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press announces a groundbreaking guide that reveals the mind's astonishing ability to conquer chronic pain, offering a lifeline to millions without a single prescription.

MARIETTA, GA - In a world saturated with quick-fix pharmaceuticals and their often-debilitating side effects, a revolutionary new book dares to ask a profound question: What if the most powerful remedy for chronic pain has been within you all along? Author's Tranquility Press is proud to unveil "Natural Remedies for Chronic Pain: A Comprehensive Guide (III )" by Robert Siblerud. This isn't just another health book; it's a compelling manifesto that empowers readers to reclaim their lives from the relentless shackles of pain.

This comprehensive guide pulls back the curtain on the science that traditional healthcare often overlooks. It delves into the fascinating connection between the mind and body, presenting compelling evidence on how our thoughts and emotions can not only contribute to pain but can also be harnessed to reverse it. Forget simply managing symptoms; this book is about understanding the root cause and initiating true, lasting healing.

"Natural Remedies for Chronic Pain" provides a clear, actionable roadmap out of suffering. Readers will find detailed, science-backed solutions for a host of conditions, including arthritis, fibromyalgia, debilitating back pain, persistent headaches, and neuropathy. It moves beyond theory, offering practical life style changes, potent herbal protocols, and nutritional strategies that work in harmony with the body's own innate wisdom. The book even includes a valuable appendix with a summary of natural remedies and contact information, making the journey to wellness accessible to all.

This book is a clarion call for anyone tired of being a patient and ready to become an active participant in their own well-being. It's time to turn the page on pain.

"Natural Remedies for Chronic Pain: A Comprehensive Guide (III)" is available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Dr. Robert Siblerud is not a theoretical voice but a seasoned pioneer. As an environmental physiologist, nutritionist, and former optometrist, he has dedicated his life to exploring the frontiers of health. His credibility is cemented by hundreds of thousands of dollars in research grants, including a significant award specifically for chronic pain therapy. Dr. Siblerud, the director and co-founder of the International Association for New Science, brings the weight of ten books on new paradigm science to this, his most vital work yet.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top tier publishing house committed to ushering visionary voices into the literary spotlight. We provide authors a collaborative and dynamic environment to bring their important messages, like that of Dr. Siblerud, to a global audience, ensuring their work makes the impact it deserves.