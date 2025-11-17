MENAFN - GetNews)



"A large Meehan's Family Moving truck stands at a residential block intersection, highlighting professional moving services in an urban area."

Lake Worth, Florida - Meehan's Family Moving has officially relocated its operations to 3373 Sapphire Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33462, marking an important step in the company's continued expansion across Palm Beach County. The move enhances accessibility to its most frequently served communities and supports the company's growing demand for reliable residential and commercial moving services.

A Trusted Local Moving Company with Strong Search Visibility

Meehan's Family Moving has established a longstanding reputation for dependable service and consistent customer satisfaction. The company maintains notable visibility across local search platforms, including its verified listing for Lake Worth Movers. This online presence reflects its strong community roots and the trust placed in the company by homeowners and businesses throughout the region.

New Facility Designed to Support Increased Moving Volume

The updated Lake Worth location provides additional space for daily operations, expanded packing workflow, and improved routing efficiency for moves throughout Wellington, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, and surrounding communities. As Palm Beach County continues to grow, the new facility ensures the company can meet rising demand while maintaining its commitment to dependable scheduling and on-time service.

Updated Google Maps Listing for Customer Reference

Customers searching for directions or business information can reference the verified listing for Meehan's Family Movin. The listing includes accurate location details, customer reviews, and operating information to help clients plan their move with confidence.

Full Suite of Moving Services Operating from Sapphire Road Facility

Meehan's Family Moving continues to offer its complete range of services from the new location, including:



Local residential moves

Interstate and long-distance relocations

Office and commercial moves

Packing and unpacking services

Labor-only help for loading and unloading Storage-related handling and coordination

The team remains focused on delivering careful, organized, and efficient moving support built around customer needs.

Company Statement on the Relocation

A representative from Meehan's Family Moving shared:“This move positions us closer to the customers we serve daily and gives our team the operational space we need as the region grows. The new location helps us respond more quickly, manage more moves at once, and continue offering dependable service without compromise.”

About Meehan's Family Moving

More information about the company, its services, and moving resources can be found on the official website for Meehan's Family Movin. Meehan's Family Moving provides professional local and long-distance moving services across West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, and surrounding areas, supported by trained crews and a consistent, customer-first service approach.