Seller Edge Capital Acquires $246,000 Business Note In North Carolina Event Services Sector

MIAMI, FL - November 17, 2025 - Seller Edge Capital, a Miami-based specialized credit fund, closed on a $246,000 seller note acquisition secured by a prominent event rental business based in coastal North Carolina. The seller note originated from when the company acquired a competitor, increasing its footprint in the market. This acquisition marks the fund's continued expansion in the small business seller financing market.

The transaction represents a growing trend in lower-middle-market M&A, where seller financing has become increasingly prevalent amid tighter traditional credit markets. According to industry data, seller notes now feature in over 70% of small business transactions under $5 million, creating a secondary market that remains largely underserved by institutional capital.

Seller Edge Capital provides liquidity and flexible exit options for business owners holding seller-financed notes, offering both all-cash purchases and hybrid structures that combine upfront capital with equity participation in the fund. This dual approach addresses a key pain point for sellers who seek immediate liquidity while maintaining exposure to potential upside.

"This transaction represents exactly what we're building at Seller Edge Capital-a diversified portfolio of performing seller notes backed by quality businesses," said Travis Goad, CEO of Seller Edge Capital. "We've created something truly differentiated in this market by offering flexible structures that traditional lenders can't. With substantial dry powder ready to deploy, we're aggressively pursuing opportunities nationwide and are absolutely open for business."

"We're leveraging two decades of relationships in the seller note market to source deals that others never see," said Abby Shemesh, Head of Acquisitions at Seller Edge Capital. "We're targeting notes in the $100K to $5M range across all industries-from service businesses to manufacturing-if you're holding a seller note and need liquidity."

Blake and Ashley M., who sold the seller note to Seller Edge Capital, commended the transaction's efficiency. "Working with Seller Edge Capital was incredibly easy from start to finish, they understood our needs, moved quickly, and made the entire process straightforward. We wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to other note holders looking for liquidity options."

The company backing the Note specializes in event rental services, providing tableware, furniture, and staging for weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings throughout the coastal region.

Seller Edge Capital's acquisition model addresses a critical gap in the seller financing ecosystem, where note holders, typically entrepreneurs exiting their businesses, face limited options for monetizing illiquid assets. By providing structured liquidity solutions, the fund enables former business owners to deploy capital into new ventures or investment opportunities without the three-to-ten-year wait typically associated with seller note repayment schedules.

Seller Edge Capital is a Miami-based specialized credit fund that acquires business seller notes using all-cash and hybrid cash-plus-equity structures. Led by CEO Travis Goad, who brings over 15 years of institutional credit experience managing over $400 million in alternative credit assets, and Abby Shemesh, Head of Acquisitions with over 20 years of experience in seller note transactions, Seller Edge Capital provides liquidity solutions to business owners and note holders nationwide. The firm specializes in business note acquisitions, seller chattel mortgages, and seller-financed promissory notes across all business sectors.

