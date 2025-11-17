403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Denmark Explore Ways Of Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- India and Denmark on Monday discussed ways of deepening cooperation in several areas of mutual interest.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that in the framework of the 8th round of India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi today both the sides reviewed and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.
"Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations further in the areas of political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, shipping, water, agriculture & animal husbandry, food processing, research & development and mobility," the statement said.
They reviewed the progress of discussions on smooth mobility of talent under the bilateral Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.
They expressed satisfaction with ongoing cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation in the areas of defence and security, new emerging technologies and the Arctic.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the framework of the India-EU Strategic Partnership during Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the EU.
"The Danish side reiterated its support for early conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Discussions were also held on multilateral cooperation, including in the UN and the Arctic," the statement said.
The Danish side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UN Security Council. India and Denmark also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern, stressed the importance of multilateral engagements, and continued dialogue on global challenges.
During the Consultations, the Indian side was led by Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George and the Danish side was led by State Secretary for Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lotte Machon. (end)
atk
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that in the framework of the 8th round of India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi today both the sides reviewed and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.
"Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations further in the areas of political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, shipping, water, agriculture & animal husbandry, food processing, research & development and mobility," the statement said.
They reviewed the progress of discussions on smooth mobility of talent under the bilateral Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.
They expressed satisfaction with ongoing cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation in the areas of defence and security, new emerging technologies and the Arctic.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the framework of the India-EU Strategic Partnership during Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the EU.
"The Danish side reiterated its support for early conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Discussions were also held on multilateral cooperation, including in the UN and the Arctic," the statement said.
The Danish side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UN Security Council. India and Denmark also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern, stressed the importance of multilateral engagements, and continued dialogue on global challenges.
During the Consultations, the Indian side was led by Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George and the Danish side was led by State Secretary for Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lotte Machon. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment