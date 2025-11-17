Intergroup Reports Q1 FY2026 Results Real Estate Segment Income Up 20% Yoy, Hotel Kpis Up, And $13.4 Million In Cash & Restricted Cash

Fiscal Q1 2026 Highlights (vs. Q1 2025)



GAAP net loss: ($1,159,000) consolidated; net loss attributable to InterGroup: ($535,000) [vs. ($398,000)].

EBITDA (Non-GAAP): $4,526,000 vs. $5,013,000 (-9.7% YoY). See reconciliation below.

Real estate segment income: $3,157,000 (vs. $2,629,000; +20.1% YoY). Revenues $5,495,000 (vs. $5,086,000; +8.0% YoY).

Hotel KPIs (consolidated): ADR $218 (+3.8% YoY), occupancy 95% (-1 pt), RevPAR $207 (+2.5% YoY).

Marketable securities: net gain of $136,000 (vs. $129,000). As presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2025 totaled $13,391,000, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $5,054,000 and restricted cash of $8,337,000.

Hotel Revenues & Expenses Detail (Segment)

Hotel revenues (by category):



Rooms: $10,428,000 (vs. $10,110,000; +3.1% YoY)

Food & beverage: $912,000 (vs. $733,000; +24.4% YoY)

Garage: $900,000 (vs. $875,000; +2.9% YoY)

Other operating departments: $178,000 (vs. $102,000; +74.5% YoY) Total hotel revenues: $12,418,000 (vs. $11,820,000; +5.1% YoY)

Hotel expenses (segment):



Operating expenses excluding depreciation & amortization: $10,481,000 (vs. $8,792,000; +19.2% YoY)

Operating income before interest, depreciation & amortization (Non-GAAP OIBDA): $1,937,000 (vs. $3,028,000; -36.0% YoY)

Interest expense - mortgage: $2,493,000 (vs. $2,824,000; -11.7% YoY)

Interest expense - related party: $872,000 (vs. $824,000; +5.8% YoY)

Depreciation & amortization: $874,000 (vs. $903,000; -3.2% YoY) Net loss from Hotel operations (GAAP): ($2,302,000) (vs. ($1,523,000); -51.2% YoY)

Note: OIBDA is a Non-GAAP measure. GAAP income from operations can be derived as OIBDA minus depreciation & amortization. OIBDA is not a substitute for GAAP and is provided for period-over-period comparability.

Real Estate Operations (Q1 FY2026 vs. Q1 FY2025)

Real estate revenues were $5,495,000 (vs. $5,086,000; +8.0% YoY). Segment income from operations was $3,157,000 (vs. $2,629,000; +20.1% YoY).

Marketable Securities / Investing Transactions

The Company recorded a modest net gain of approximately $0.1 million in marketable securities for the quarter, consistent with an emphasis on liquidity and disciplined risk management.

CEO & COO Commentary

John V. Winfield, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We continue to observe signs of stabilization and recovery across the San Francisco hospitality market, including improving convention calendars, tourism indicators, and business travel activity. On the investment side, our marketable securities activity remained modest with a small net gain, consistent with our emphasis on liquidity and risk discipline.”

David C. Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer, added:

“Operationally, Q1 reflected a degree of stabilization across the portfolio. In real estate, we remain focused on leasing, recoveries and expense control to support cash generation, and in hospitality we continue to optimize rate, channel mix and group/convention exposure as the San Francisco market stabilizes.”

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (presented with GAAP prominence)

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to EBITDA (Non-GAAP) - Three months ended September 30 (in dollars)