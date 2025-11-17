Portsmouth Square, Inc. Reports Q1 FY2026 Results Hotel Kpis Up, Continued Stabilization In San Francisco, And ~$10.1 Million In Cash & Restricted Cash
|Q1 FY2026 (2025)
|Q1 FY2025 (2024)
|Net loss (GAAP)
|($
|2,585,000
|)
|($
|1,872,000
|)
|Add: Income tax expense
|1,000
|1,000
|Add: Interest expense - mortgage
|2,493,000
|2,824,000
|Add: Interest expense - related party
|872,000
|824,000
|Add: Depreciation & amortization
|874,000
|903,000
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|1,655,000
|2,680,000
Year-over-year change (EBITDA): -38.2%.
Informational note: Interest expense includes related-party interest payable to The InterGroup Corporation of $872,000 in Q1 FY2026 and $824,000 in Q1 FY2025. These amounts are included in GAAP interest expense and in the EBITDA reconciliation above.
Non-GAAP Cautionary Statement: EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate operating performance and liquidity, to compare results period-over-period, and to benchmark against peers; however, it has limitations and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss), which is presented above with equal or greater prominence.
KPI definitions: ADR = average room rate paid; Occupancy = rooms sold ÷ rooms available; RevPAR = ADR × Occupancy.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including hospitality market recovery in San Francisco, business travel trends, competitive dynamics, and macroeconomic factors. See“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
About Portsmouth Square, Inc.
Portsmouth Square, Inc. owns the Hilton San Francisco Financial District (558 rooms) with extensive meeting space, restaurant and lounge, and a five-level parking garage. The hotel operates under a franchise license with Hilton and is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Investor Contact
Portsmouth Square, Inc.
1516 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 200
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 889-2500
