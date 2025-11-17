CTW Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an earnings webcast at 8:30am EST on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 to review its financial results and provide a general corporate update. Interested investors can register for the webcast here.
The Company has posted a supplemental slide presentation accompanying this release to its investor relations website at Investors are encouraged to review these materials in conjunction with this release.
About CTW Cayman
CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally-accessible flagship HTML5 platform, According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings.For more information, visit or
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“targets,”“guidance” and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high“playability” on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
CTW Cayman, Inc.
Key Operating Metrics
The following table includes the Company's key operating metrics for the years ended July 31, 2025, 2024, and 2023.
|For the Years Ended July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Gross in-game purchase amount(1)
|$
|106,994,440
|$
|84,461,982
|$
|81,388,946
|Paying daily active users (“PDAUs”)(2)
|17,458
|16,446
|13,541
|Daily active users (“DAUs”)(2)
|264,149
|197,100
|189,985
|PDAUs to DAUs ratio
|6.61
|%
|8.34
|%
|7.13
|%
|Paying monthly active users (“PMAUs”)(3)
|88,503
|62,621
|47,088
|Monthly active users (“MAUs”)(3)
|3,378,835
|2,301,929
|2,170,678
|PMAUs to MAUs ratio
|2.62
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.17
|%
|PDAUs to PMAUs ratio
|19.73
|%
|26.26
|%
|28.76
|%
|DAUs to MAUs ratio
|7.82
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.75
|%
|ARPPDAU
|$
|16.79
|$
|14.07
|$
|16.47
|ARPDAU
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.17
|ARPPMAU
|$
|100.74
|$
|112.4
|$
|144.04
|ARPMAU
|$
|2.64
|$
|3.06
|$
|3.12
|Day 1 retention rate for paying users(4)
|59.6
|%
|62.7
|%
|71.7
|%
|Day 7 retention rate for paying users(4)
|37.5
|%
|41
|%
|49
|%
|Day 30 retention rate for paying users(4)
|17.1
|%
|21.3
|%
|27.9
|%
|Day 1 retention rate for active users(5)
|5.9
|%
|6.2
|%
|5.2
|%
|Day 7 retention rate for active users(5)
|2.2
|%
|2.4
|%
|2.1
|%
|Day 30 retention rate for active users(5)
|0.8
|%
|0.9
|%
|0.9
|%
|Return on advertisement spend (“ROAS”)
|116.4
|%
|99.3
|%
|130.3
|%
|(1)
|“Gross in-game purchase amount” means the total in-purchase amounts, or top-ups, paid by end-users for games on G123 platform.
|(2)
|PDAUs and DAUs for each period represents the average number of PDAUs and DAUs across all the days of the respective period.
|(3)
|PMAUs and MAUs for each period represents the average number of PMAUs and MAUs across all the months of the respective period.
|(4)
|Paying user retention rate is calculated by dividing the number of paying users who return to the same game on a specific day (e.g., Day 1, Day 7, or Day 30) and remain active for at least one minute, by the number of users who made their first in-game purchase in that game on Day 0. Pay user retention rate is measured on a per-game basis and reflects whether the same paying user returns to the same game following their initial purchase activity. We track paying user retention rates on a per-game basis and monitor user retention for each subsequent day following a user's initial in-game purchase. For each day in a given period, we calculate the platform-level paying user retention rate as the average of the paying user retention rates across all games on our platform. The overall platform paying user retention rate for the period is then determined by averaging these daily platform retention rates over all days in the respective period.
|(5)
|Active user retention rate is calculated by dividing the number of users who return to the same game on a specific day (e.g., Day 1, Day 7, or Day 30) and remain active for at least one minute, by the number of users who played that game for the first time on Day 0 and initiated gameplay by creating a character role on that day. Active user retention rate is measured on a per-game basis and only includes new users to that specific game. We track active user retention rates on a per-game basis and monitor user retention for each subsequent day following a user's initial in-game purchase. For each day in a given period, we calculate the platform-level active user retention rate as the average of the active user retention rates across all games on our platform. The overall platform paying user retention rate for the period is then determined by averaging these daily platform retention rates over all days in the respective period.
Glossary of Terms for Key Operating Metrics
|●
|“ARPDAU” are to average daily in-game purchase amount per daily active user during a given period, calculated by dividing the total in-game purchase amount in a given period generated on our G123 platform by the average number of daily active users, which is averaged over each day within the respective period, by further dividing the number of days in the respective period;
|●
|“ARPPDAU” are to average daily in-game purchase amount per paying daily active user during a given period, calculated by dividing the total in-game purchase amount in a given period by the average number of paying daily active users, which is averaged over each day within the respective period, by further dividing the number of days in the respective period;
|●
|“ARPMAU” are to average daily in-game purchase amount per monthly active user during a given period, calculated by dividing the total in-game purchase amount in a given period generated on our G123 platform by the average number of monthly active users, which is averaged over each month by further dividing by the number of months in the respective period;
|●
|“ARPPMAU” are to average daily in-game purchase amount per paying monthly active user during a given period, calculated by dividing the total in-game purchase amount in a given period by the average number of paying monthly active users, which is averaged over each month by further dividing by the number of month in the respective period;
|●
|“DAUs” are to daily active users, which is a performance indicator that captures the number of Active Users who accessed our G123 platform at least once during a 24-hour period. DAUs for a given period is the average DAUs across all days in the respective period, which is calculated by summing the number of DAUs for each day during the given period and dividing the total by the number of days in the respective period;
|●
|“MAUs” are to monthly active users, which is a performance indicator that captures the number of Active Users who accessed our G123 platform at least once during the preceding 30-day period. MAUs for a given period is the average MAUs across all months in the respective period, which is calculated by summing the number of MAUs for each month during the given period and dividing the total by the number of months in the respective period;
|●
|“PDAUs” are to paying daily active users, which is a performance indicator that captures the number of users who made at least one in-game purchase, and have spent at least one (1) minute on G123 platform during the preceding 24-hour period. PDAUs for a given period is the average PDAUs across all days in the respective period, which is calculated by summing the number of PDAUs for each day during the given period and dividing the total by the number of days in the respective period;
|●
|“PMAUs” are to paying monthly active users, which is a performance indicator that captures the number of users who made at least one in-game purchase, and have spent at least one (1) minute on G123 platform during the preceding 30-day period. PMAUs for a given period is the average PMAUs across all months in the respective period, which is calculated by summing the number of PMAUs for each month during the given period and dividing the total by the number of months in the respective period;
|●
|“ROAS” are to return on advertisement spending based on created users, calculated by dividing in-game purchase amount generated by created user divided by advertising expenses during the applicable period. Advertising expenses include all expenses recorded under advertising expenses in our financial statements during the applicable period, which consist primarily of paid media costs for online channels and ad placements that are directly attributable to digital marketing efforts aimed at acquiring new users. We exclude from our ROAS calculation the costs not classified as advertising expenses, including (i) compensation for marketing personnel, (ii) travel expenses, event-related costs, and (iii) general overhead, which are not considered advertising expenses under our accounting policies and are separately reported within the broader sales and marketing expenses line item in our financial statements. In-game purchases generated by created users reflect only spending by users acquired during the applicable period and exclude in-game purchases made by existing users. This differs from the gross in-game purchase amounts disclosed elsewhere, which represent total spending by all users on the platform;
| CTW Cayman, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
|For the Years Ended July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|$
|90,370,793
|$
|68,424,577
|$
|62,944,073
|Cost and expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|22,040,054
|16,211,779
|17,049,167
|General & administrative expenses
|8,479,853
|5,177,570
|4,473,647
|Research & development expenses
|5,528,733
|952,440
|2,913,436
|Sales and marketing expenses
|55,387,277
|39,426,506
|32,919,491
|Total cost and expenses
|91,435,917
|61,768,295
|57,355,741
|Income (loss) from operation
|(1,065,124
|)
|6,656,282
|5,588,332
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|494,358
|300,985
|41,035
|Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|(287,946
|)
|784,674
|(566,100
|)
|Other income
|555,012
|454,286
|173,291
|Contingent gain on recovery of previously impaired assets
|4,709,029
|-
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|5,470,453
|1,539,945
|(351,774
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|4,405,329
|8,196,227
|5,236,558
|Income tax expense
|576,766
|2,218,588
|1,838,174
|Net income
|3,828,563
|5,977,639
|3,398,384
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(42,427
|)
|(1,021,512
|)
|(1,151,842
|)
|Comprehensive income
|$
|3,786,136
|$
|4,956,127
|$
|2,246,542
|Earnings per share
|Basic and Diluted*
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.06
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|Basic and Diluted*
|60,000,000
|60,000,000
|60,000,000
|*
|Retrospectively restated for effect of share reorganization
| CTW Cayman, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
|As of July 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalent
|$
|12,208,630
|$
|14,461,251
|Restricted cash
|160,620
|133,014
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,410,083
|1,379,288
|Deferred offering cost
|1,429,523
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,866,243
|2,184,676
|Total current assets
|18,075,099
|18,158,229
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,098,679
|935,247
|Prepaid royalties, net
|3,499,962
|3,660,198
|Investments in films and television programs, net
|576,956
|800,033
|Advance to game developer, net
|14,561,726
|14,167,091
|Deferred tax assets, net
|49,067
|5,946
|Rights-of-use assets, net
|6,782,354
|4,384,300
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,858,413
|1,831,463
|Total non-current assets
|28,427,157
|25,784,278
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|46,502,256
|$
|43,942,507
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,377,279
|$
|3,321,614
|Accrued advertising expenses
|475,099
|3,696,323
|Tax payable
|293,482
|810,716
|Lease liabilities - current
|2,728,326
|2,121,666
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,549,763
|2,062,560
|Total current liabilities
|8,423,949
|12,012,879
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liabilities - noncurrent
|4,222,089
|2,425,578
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|6,208,161
|5,664,596
|Total non-current liabilities
|10,430,250
|8,090,174
|Total liabilities
|18,854,199
|20,103,053
|Shareholders' equity
|Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025 and 2024*
|4,800
|4,800
|Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025 and 2024*
|1,200
|1,200
|Additional paid-in capital
|872,315
|849,848
|Statutory reserve
|676,416
|674,156
|Retained earnings
|31,862,339
|28,036,036
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(5,769,013
|)
|(5,726,586
|)
|Total Shareholders' equity
|27,648,057
|23,839,454
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|46,502,256
|$
|43,942,507
|*
|Retrospectively restated for effect of share reorganization; As of July 31, 2025, the Company's authorized share capital consists of 500,000,000 ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each, comprising 200,000,000 Class A shares, 20,000,000 Class B shares and 280,000,000 ordinary shares authorized but not designated. The Board of Directors is authorized, prior to issuance, to designate any of the unissued 280,000,000 ordinary shares as either Class A or Class B.
| CTW Cayman, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
|For the Years Ended July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|3,828,563
|$
|5,977,639
|$
|3,398,384
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,673,255
|2,067,706
|779,368
|Impairment of advance to game developers
|3,147,411
|401,451
|2,457,900
|Impairment of prepaid royalties
|483,149
|-
|831,624
|Impairment of investments in films and television programs
|-
|46,453
|-
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|2,455,211
|1,634,833
|1,369,188
|Loss from termination of operating lease agreement
|33,055
|-
|-
|(Gain)/Losses from disposal of property, equipment and software
|21,332
|(19,931
|)
|-
|Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|450,964
|(742,819
|)
|-
|Deferred income tax expenses
|507,034
|1,734,765
|1,811,466
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(33,896
|)
|12,495
|27,836
|Prepaid expenses and other current asset, net
|(630,207
|)
|(1,536,692
|)
|2,462,046
|Advance to game developers, net
|(3,946,469
|)
|(4,559,682
|)
|(7,565,487
|)
|Prepaid royalties, net
|(2,024,883
|)
|(2,105,413
|)
|(1,938,905
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(80,476
|)
|374,397
|(280,676
|)
|Accounts payable
|(939,611
|)
|(811,959
|)
|1,130,431
|Accrued advertising expenses
|(2,948,326
|)
|931,036
|77,822
|Tax payable
|(518,420
|)
|149,583
|253,613
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|87,188
|(13,896
|)
|(1,002,834
|)
|Operating Lease liabilities
|(2,501,114
|)
|(1,898,561
|)
|(1,250,884
|)
|Amount to related parties
|47,615
|(53,758
|)
|(1,741
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|111,375
|1,587,647
|2,559,151
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(584,668
|)
|(710,457
|)
|(134,787
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|28,109
|106,374
|231,514
|Investments in films and television programs
|(258,882
|)
|(569,647
|)
|(581,962
|)
|Purchase of intangible asset
|(9,947
|)
|-
|-
|Advances to third-party loan
|(410,000
|)
|-
|-
|Proceeds from due from related parties
|55,351
|-
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,180,037
|)
|(1,173,730
|)
|(485,236
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from shareholder's contribution
|22,202
|-
|-
|Deferred offering cost
|(1,134,538
|)
|-
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,112,336
|)
|-
|-
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(44,017
|)
|(812,504
|)
|(998,138
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(2,225,015
|)
|(398,587
|)
|1,075,777
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
|14,594,265
|14,992,852
|13,917,075
|Cash, cash equivalents and cash equivalents, end of the year
|$
|12,369,250
|$
|14,594,265
|$
|14,992,852
|Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash, end of the year
|$
|12,369,250
|$
|14,594,265
|$
|14,992,852
|Less: restricted cash, end of the year
|160,620
|133,014
|140,682
|Cash and cash equivalent, end of the year
|$
|12,208,630
|$
|14,461,251
|$
|14,852,170
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|$
|6,928
|$
|1,924
|Cash paid for operating leases
|$
|2,602,143
|$
|1,969,440
|$
|1,314,835
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
|Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|5,129,642
|$
|1,685,257
|$
|30,184
|Derecognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities related to terminated lease agreement
|$
|516,625
|$
|-
|$
|-
CTW Cayman, Inc.
U.S. GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Results
(Amounts in U.S. dollars thousands)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure of the on-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows. The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|(in USD '000)
|Fiscal 2025
|Fiscal 2024
|Fiscal 2023
|H1 2025
|H2 2025
|FY 2025
|H1 2024
|H2 2024
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|Net income
|$
|639
|$
|3,190
|$
|3,829
|$
|3,971
|$
|2,006
|$
|5,978
|$
|3,398
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,323
|1,350
|2,673
|899
|1,168
|2,068
|779
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|1,017
|1,438
|2,455
|755
|880
|1,635
|1,369
|Interest income, net
|(283
|)
|(212
|)
|(494
|)
|(1
|)
|(300
|)
|(301
|)
|(41
|)
|Income tax expense
|(384
|)
|961
|577
|1,999
|220
|2,219
|1,838
|Extraordinary Income
|-
|(4,709
|)
|(4,709
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Impairment of advance to game developers
|1,114
|2,034
|3,147
|413
|(11
|)
|401
|2,458
|Impairment of prepaid royalties
|279
|204
|483
|-
|-
|-
|832
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|3,705
|$
|4,256
|$
|7,961
|$
|8,037
|$
|3,962
|$
|11,999
|$
|10,634
CTW Cayman has determined to supplement its consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), presented elsewhere within this report, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA,“Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.”
This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. CTW Cayman considers this non-GAAP measure in addition to its results prepared under current accounting standards, but it is not a substitute for, nor superior to, U.S. GAAP measures. This non-GAAP measure is provided to enhance readers' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Specifically, CTW Cayman believes the non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. In addition, CTW Cayman believes the non-GAAP measure enhances the comparability of results against prior periods.
| CTW Cayman, Inc.
Segment Reporting
(Amounts in U.S. dollars)
|For the Years Ended July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Consolidated in-game purchases
|$
|106,994,440
|$
|84,461,982
|$
|81,388,946
|Less:
|Revenue share with game developers and IP holders
|15,898,478
|14,975,047
|19,263,857
|Transaction fee
|5,265,054
|3,812,118
|3,659,159
|Advertisement expense
|52,396,511
|37,309,197
|31,080,465
|Server cost directly related to hosting the games
|2,088,553
|1,319,704
|2,396,425
|Segment profits
|$
|31,345,844
|$
|27,045,916
|$
|24,989,040
|Reconciliation from segment profits to income before income tax
|Segment profits
|$
|31,345,844
|$
|27,045,916
|$
|24,989,040
|Less: other operating expenses:
|Payroll and related cost
|13,621,485
|9,756,710
|10,165,389
|Lease expense
|2,661,149
|1,738,249
|1,446,048
|Depreciation and amortization expense (including amortization of prepaid royalties)
|2,702,360
|2,099,728
|947,512
|Impairment expense
|3,632,218
|447,904
|3,289,524
|Recoup of advances made to game developers
|3,583,143
|2,477,840
|551,774
|Other cost of sales(1)
|2,087,031
|1,563,366
|809,739
|Other selling and marketing expenses(2)
|1,713,981
|1,402,889
|1,307,165
|Other general and administrative expenses(3)
|2,409,601
|902,948
|883,557
|Total other operating expense
|32,410,968
|20,389,634
|19,400,708
|Income (loss) from operation
|(1,065,124
|)
|6,656,282
|5,588,332
|Interest income, net
|494,358
|300,985
|41,035
|Foreign Currency Transaction gain (loss)
|(287,946
|)
|784,674
|(566,100
|)
|Other income
|555,012
|454,286
|173,291
|Extraordinary income
|4,709,029
|-
|-
|Income before income tax expense
|$
|4,405,329
|$
|8,196,227
|$
|5,236,558
In November 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-07, Segment Reporting (Topic 280): Improvements to Reportable Segment Disclosures. The ASU's amendments“improve reportable segment disclosure requirements, primarily through enhanced disclosures about significant segment expenses”. In addition, the standard introduces new disclosure requirements specifically for entities with a single reportable segment, and it aims to help investors better understand a company's performance and assess potential future cash flows. The new guidance applies to all public entities subject to segment reporting under ASC 280. This ASU is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, and interim periods within fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2024. Early adoption is permitted. The Group adopted this ASU for the year ended July 31, 2025. The adoption of ASU does not change how segments are identified, aggregated, or measured, it adds incremental disclosure requirements.
An operating segment is a component of the Group that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, and is identified on the basis of the internal financial reports that are provided to and regularly reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) in order to allocate resources and assess performance of the segment.
The management of the Group concludes that it has only one reporting segment. The Group provides game distribution and related services to game developers. The Group's services have similar economic characteristics with respect to nature and form of the services provided. The Group's chief operating decision maker has been identified as the Chief Executive Officer, who reviews Consolidated results when making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance of the Group, rather than by geographic area; hence the Group has only one reporting segment. CODM reviews operation results on the consolidated in-game purchase amount, recoup of advances to game developers and revenue share with game developers and IP holders, advertising expenses, transaction fees, server cost directly related to the host of games, in-house payroll cost directly related to the art and design support services provided. The following table summarizes the operating results reviewed by CODM and reconciliation to net income as reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
