A High School Student's Guide To Achieving Post Secondary Goals: A Practical Path To College, Career, & Lifelong Success

Through clear guidance and actionable advice, the book breaks down the key stages of planning for post-secondary success - from exploring interests and career options to mastering the practical skills of time management, financial planning, and independent learning. Dr. Hester-Slade emphasizes that the journey toward higher education or career readiness is not just about academic performance, but about building resilience, confidence, and self-awareness.

Readers will find practical tips for writing college essays, preparing for standardized tests, applying for scholarships and financial aid, and balancing school-life responsibilities. The book also addresses emotional well-being - helping students manage stress, adapt to new environments, and build meaningful relationships during this major life transition.

By empowering students to take ownership of their decisions, Dr. Hester-Slade encourages a proactive, purposeful approach to success that continues beyond graduation. The book reminds readers that education is not a destination but a lifelong journey of learning, growth, and transformation.

A must-read for students, parents, and guidance counselors, this book offers clarity, structure, and encouragement to anyone navigating the complex post-secondary landscape. It is both a practical handbook and an inspirational guide for achieving academic and personal fulfillment.

Dr. Darlene Hester-Slade, an educator and mentor dedicated to student achievement, brings decades of expertise to this work. Her passion for empowering young people shines through every page, offering readers a compassionate yet structured approach to planning their futures with confidence and purpose.

A High School Student's Guide to Obtaining Post-Secondary Goals - A Practical Roadmap to College, Career, and Lifelong Success is now available - secure your copy here:

