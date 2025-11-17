Bowman Awarded $7M Contract To Design West Seattle Fish Passage Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Win highlights Bowman's contribution in environmental infrastructure design

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded a $7 million multi-year contract by Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) to lead the design of a landmark habitat restoration and infrastructure project within the Fauntleroy Creek watershed of West Seattle. The engagement will enhance flood mitigation, restore critical salmon passage and improve long-term climate resilience for one of the region's most environmentally sensitive urban corridors.

The multi-phase project will replace an aging 376-foot-long culvert beneath California Avenue SW that currently restricts fish migration and poses flooding risks to the surrounding community. When complete, the new design will directly support Puget Sound salmon recovery goals by reconnecting vital upstream habitat and modernizing infrastructure to withstand increasingly severe storm events. Given the project's complexity, scale and stakeholder alignment it is among SPU's most ambitious and consequential culvert replacement efforts to date.

“This project embodies the intersection of our commitments to engineering excellence and environmental stewardship,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman.“By leading this transformative effort for SPU, we are helping restore natural ecosystems, safeguard local neighborhoods and demonstrate our commitment to sustainable infrastructure design. It also reflects our growing role as a trusted prime partner in the Pacific Northwest. Having previously supported SPU and the Seattle Department of Transportation in other capacities through the recent acquisition of Exeltech, we are proud to now lead this multidisciplinary effort as Bowman from concept through delivery.”

Bowman's work will span the full project lifecycle including civil and structural engineering, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, stream and habitat restoration design, utility coordination, environmental permitting support and landscape architecture. This award marks Bowman's first time serving as primary design lead for SPU, a significant milestone that reinforces the company's reputation with public sector clients and positions it for continuing growth in the Puget Sound region. The contract also highlights Bowman's expanding sustainability portfolio and its ability to secure long-duration, multi-disciplinary assignments that drive both positive environmental impact and shareholder value.

Design is scheduled to begin in 2025, with construction expected to be completed by 2031.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With 2,500 employees in 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman or.

