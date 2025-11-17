Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock.
All dividends are payable January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank and
For additional information contact:
Kate Croft
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(716) 817-5159
