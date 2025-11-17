403
Bangladesh Death Sentence For Ousted Sheikh Hasina Reopens Wounds Of 2024 Uprising
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bangladesh has taken the extraordinary step of sentencing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, turning last year's youth uprising into a full-scale trial of how the country has been governed for decades.
The story began in mid-2024 with protests over a controversial system that reserved a large share of public-sector jobs for politically connected groups.
Students and young professionals saw it as a symbol of a system in which loyalty to the ruling camp mattered more than competence, private initiative or hard work. The marches quickly spread nationwide, calling for Hasina to step down after 15 years in power.
What followed was a brutal crackdown. Security forces and allied street groups opened fire on largely unarmed crowds, carried out mass arrests and were accused of disappearances.
A later international inquiry estimated that around 1,400 people were killed in a matter of weeks. When parts of the security apparatus refused to keep shooting, Hasina fled to India by helicopter.
An interim administration led by Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus stepped in, promising accountability, cleaner institutions and a more predictable climate for business.
Bangladesh Ruling Highlights Risks of Centralized Power
The special tribunal that judged Hasina and her former home minister spent more than a year sifting phone records, internal orders, hospital data and witness testimony.
Judges concluded that the pair ordered and encouraged the use of lethal force on a scale that met the definition of crimes against humanity, and imposed the maximum penalty.
Hasina, tried in absentia, calls the court a sham and says the new authorities lack legitimacy. For Bangladeshis, the ruling is both relief and risk: relief that a powerful leader is finally being held to account, and risk that justice could slide into revenge.
For expats, investors and foreign governments, the case is a warning about how quickly a heavily centralized state can turn its security forces on its own citizens when power is threatened-and how hard it is to rebuild trust, institutions and the rule of law afterward.
