Mamata Writes To PM, Calls Gorkha Interlocutor Move 'Unconstitutional'
WB Govt 'Categorically Rejects' Move
"The Government of West Bengal categorically rejects and strongly objects to this unconstitutional, arbitrary, and politically coloured interference in the internal affairs of the State. Such acts not only undermine the constitutional federal structure but also erode the spirit of unity and mutual respect that defines our democratic polity. I once again look forward to your kind intervention and request you to revoke this unconstitutional and arbitrary order, "the Chief Minister's letter stated.
Centre Lacks 'Jurisdictional Competence'
The letter further emphasized that, "The Darjeeling region is an inseparable and integral part of the State of West Bengal. It is governed by the Gorkha Territorial Administration Act, 2011, a law duly enacted by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and notified on 12th March, 2012 after getting the Presidential assent. This Act was designed to ensure self-governance in the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong sub-divisions, and under Section 2(h) of the said Act, the appropriate "Government" is expressly defined as the Government of the State of West Bengal. The Central Government has no jurisdictional competence to appoint any representative or interlocutor in matters pertaining to these regions."
CM Banerjee also referred to her earlier letter dated October 18, in which she had requested reconsideration of the retired IPS officer's appointment as Darjeeling Hills Interlocutor. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
