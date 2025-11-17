Defence Secretary Singh Reviews Key Ops In Central Sector Forward Posts

Defence Secretary Reviews Forward Locations

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh undertook a comprehensive visit to forward locations in the Central Sector from November 15 to 17, 2025. At Pithoragarh, he was briefed on major operational matters by the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and the Commander of 119 (I) Infantry Brigade Group on key operational aspects.

Focus on Border Infrastructure and Operations

During his visit to Navidang, the Defence Secretary interacted with Battalion Commanders concerned and the Chief Engineer, Project Hirak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). They apprised him of operational matters and the progress of critical border infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing strategic mobility and strengthening national security. He was accompanied by the Director General Border Roads (DGBR).

The visit underscored the Government's commitment to improving connectivity, boosting readiness, and ensuring robust infrastructure development in strategically vital border regions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)