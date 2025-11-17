US Colleges See 17% Drop In New International Students Amid Visa Curbs And Sharp Declines From India, Report Finds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Newly enrolled international students at US colleges and universities fell by 17% this autumn, according to new data released by the Institute of International Education (IIE). The report reflects responses from 825 institutions across the country.

Among schools reporting declines:

-96% cited visa application concerns as a major factor.

-68% pointed to travel restrictions introduced under the Trump administration.

Many institutions said students faced long delays due to extended wait times or the temporary pause in visa issuance earlier this year.

India drives the decline

The majority of colleges reported sharp drops in new enrollment from Indian students, who make up the largest share of international students in the US. The report notes that declines from India are likely driving the national trend.

Tighter immigration scrutiny under Trump

Policies targeting international student mobility include:

-Efforts to cap foreign student enrollment.

-Authorization for consular officers to demand public social media accounts from visa applicants.

-Visa revocations and delays for students seeking renewals.

-These measures have added uncertainty for prospective students and institutions.

Mixed enrollment patterns across institutions

According to IIE:

-29% of schools saw increases in new enrollment.

-14% reported no change.

-57% experienced declines.