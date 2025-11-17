SGX Announces Crypto Perpetual Futures Launch

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Singapore Exchange, or SGX, revealed plans on November 17, 2025, to introduce Bitcoin and Ether perpetual futures contracts through its derivatives arm.

This move aims to address rising institutional interest in cryptocurrency trading within a regulated framework. The contracts are scheduled to go live on November 24, 2025, offering traders continuous positions without expiration dates. Perpetual futures track the spot prices of underlying assets via funding rates, allowing indefinite holding.

Verified with SGX's official product page and Bloomberg report, the launch positions SGX to compete with offshore crypto platforms by providing institutional-grade products.

SGX noted that these futures will reference the iEdge CoinDesk Crypto Indices for pricing, ensuring transparency and reliability. CoinDesk, a key partner, confirmed the indices' role in a separate announcement, highlighting their use for accurate market benchmarking.

The Bitcoin perpetual futures and Ether perpetual futures will feature standard lot sizes and tick values tailored for institutional investors. According to SGX, trading will be available nearly 24/7, aligning with global crypto market hours. This setup supports hedging and speculation in a secure environment, backed by SGX's clearing mechanisms.

SGX executives highlighted the strategic importance. Pol de Win, head of global sales and origination at SGX Group, stated in the official release that this launch bridges traditional finance and crypto ecosystems.“We are excited to offer these products to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” de Win said. This quote appears in SGX's announcement and is echoed in Yahoo Finance coverage.

The announcement comes amid a surge in crypto adoption, with Bitcoin and Ether leading the market. Perpetual futures dominate crypto derivatives trading, accounting for significant volumes on platforms like Binance and Bybit. By entering this space, SGX aims to attract mainstream investors wary of unregulated venues.