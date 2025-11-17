Kashmir's Echo Chamber

Representational Photo

Many retired officials, professors and public figures have taken up a new role on social media. They appear at every event, speak on every issue and try to guide public opinion with ideas from their past. Their followers still treat them as authority figures, so their voice carries weight.

The trouble is that their views stay rooted in a time that has already changed.

These elders often speak with great confidence. They share long stories about how they handled problems in their own careers and how society worked better in their days. Their tone leans toward nostalgia. They rarely acknowledge how much life has shifted for young people.

Today's youth face one of the worst job crises in the valley. Many struggle to find stable work, and many more look for skills that match a fast-changing world. Old advice does not help them move forward.

On social media, these senior voices easily shape opinions. Trouble starts when they use this influence to stop young people from exploring technology, creative fields or new industries. They call digital work risky and say modern tools have no real value. They keep repeating old ideas without trying to understand new opportunities. This mindset narrows the way young people see their future.