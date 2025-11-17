IUST, CBC J&K Partner to Promote Mission LiFE and Science Outreach

Srinagar- In a significant step toward strengthening public communication on sustainability, science, and welfare initiatives, the Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Kashmir and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have agreed to a far-reaching partnership aimed at amplifying awareness on Mission LiFE, scientific advancements, and people-centric government schemes.

The collaboration was formalized during a meeting between Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Ramshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST, and Ghulam Abbas, Director, CBC J&K–Ladakh, held on the university campus today. Both underscored the urgency of integrating academic expertise with strategic communication to empower communities with credible, science-backed information.

Director Ghulam Abbas emphasized that Mission LiFE-Lifestyle for Environment-requires active public participation driven by clear and accessible communication. He said the CBC is committed to working closely with academic institutions like IUST to promote environmentally conscious behaviours, sustainable technologies, and a culture of responsibility among the youth. He proposed the organization of a large-scale Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) at IUST in the near future. The ICOP will serve as a dynamic platform to inform, engage, and educate students, faculty, and surrounding communities on Mission LiFE, scientific innovation, and flagship welfare programmes of the Government of India, he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramshoo welcomed the collaboration, stating that partnerships between communication institutions and universities are critical for translating scientific ideas into meaningful societal outcomes. He reaffirmed IUST's commitment to supporting CBC's outreach efforts and contributing its academic and research expertise to promote sustainability, innovation, and welfare awareness across Jammu & Kashmir.

During the discussions, the CBC Director also explored avenues for enhancing the visibility of the university's innovations. Referring to IUST's patent policy and the range of technologies developed by its researchers, he noted that the CBC would assist in publicizing these patents under the“Lab to Household” banner-an initiative focused on taking academic research and technological solutions directly to the public, thereby maximizing their societal impact.