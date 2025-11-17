Medina Accident: CM, Mirwaiz Mourn Loss Of Indian Umrah Pilgrims

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and chief priest of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medina.

Forty-two Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana were among 44 people killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

“Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Medina, Saudi Arabia early this morning. He has extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Abdullah's office said in a post on its official X handle.

Visuals of the incident on television channels showed a massive fire engulfing the bus and thick clouds of smoke rising in the air.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condoled the deaths of Indian pilgrims.