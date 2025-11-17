Op Sindoor Was 'Only A Trailer': Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addresses the annual press conference, ahead of the 77th Army Day, in New Delhi: PTI File Photo

Srinagar- Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that Operation Sindoor was“only a trailer” and asserted that India is fully prepared to deliver a“befitting lesson” to Pakistan if provoked.

In an interactive session held ahead of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, the Army Chief said India will treat terrorists and their supporters alike, adding that the country's deterrence has become significantly stronger.

Referring to the May 7 strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), followed by the 88-hour conflict that ended on May 10, Gen Dwivedi said,“The movie hadn't even begun - only a trailer was shown. If Pakistan gives us any chance, we would like to teach them how a responsible nation behaves with its neighbours.”

He said theaterisation will play a crucial role in future conflicts where decisions must be taken instantly.

“If a fight lasts 88 hours, we will have to deploy all our strengths together - Army, Air Force, Navy. At that time, there will be no scope for discussions,” he said, adding that theatre commanders would be empowered to initiate swift action.

The Army Chief said India's new posture on terrorism is a“big warning” to Pakistan.

“Talks and terror cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together. Those who promote terrorism will be treated the same as terrorists,” he said.

He added that India is no longer vulnerable to“blackmail”, an indirect reference to Pakistan's nuclear rhetoric.

“India is so prosperous today that we are not threatened by any blackmail,” he remarked.

Gen Dwivedi said warfare has become multi-domain and prolonged conflicts cannot be ruled out.“We fought for 88 hours; tomorrow it could be four months or four years. We must prepare for all scenarios.”