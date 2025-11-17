403
Barrick, CIBC, Extendicare At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Barrick Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $52.77. Barrick considers splitting into two entities - Reuters
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $122.10. CIBC Asset Management Inc. announced today the launch of the new CIBC Target Retirement Date Portfolios, a professionally managed suite of institutional investment portfolios designed to help Canadians save for retirement with confidence.
Extendicare Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.97. Through its contract management and home care operations, the dividend stock earns stable fees without taking on the full capital costs of owning every facility. This model gives it scalability and flexibility.
First Mining Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 38 cents. Last week, it was reported that, as of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash and marketable securities balance was $37.6 million and the equity interest in PC Gold Inc. (Pickle Crow Project) was $21.5 million.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.79. Freehold Royalties announced third-quarter $74 million in revenue; $44 million in dividends paid ($0.27/share).
Hydro One Limited (T.H) Hit a new 52-Week High of $53.94. Hydro One today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Third-quarter basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 compares to EPS of $0.62 for the same period in 2024.
Trident Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.03. Last week, Trident announced positive diamond drill results (Figure 1) from the first three holes totaling 746 metres (m), of a total planned 6,500m, at its Contact Lake Gold Project. Drill hole CL25003 intersected 7.03 gpt Au over 43.25m including 30.06 gpt Au over 9.25m (Figure 3). Drill hole CL25002 intersected 2.49 gpt Au over 29.61m including 27.09 gpt Au over 2.21m and hole CL25001 intersected 0.56 gpt Au over 29.50m
Saputo Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $37.84. Saputo announced last Friday that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 5% of Saputo's issued and outstanding common shares.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.18. Sienna today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company for the month of November, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.65. Last week, Suncor rose 2.4% on volume of 4,216,069 shares
TC Energy Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $77.20. Last Friday, TC rose 1.1% on volume of 3,303,685 shares
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.06. Last Friday, Tamarack's Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.013333 per share in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be payable on
December 15,, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30.
