$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bryn Beeder

Bryn Beeder


2025-11-17 03:12:43
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting Instructor in Kinesiology, Nutrition, and Health, Miami University
Profile Articles Activity

Bryn studies factors that influence the food decision-making process, and how this impacts nutritional well-being across the lifespan.

Experience
  • –present Visiting Instructor in Kinesiology, Nutrition, and Health, Miami University

The Conversation

MENAFN17112025000199003603ID1110356919



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search