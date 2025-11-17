Senior Research Scientist, Marine Cloud Brightening Research Program, University of Washington

Knut von Salzen has received his PhD at the University of Hamburg in 1997. After his postdoc at McGill University and the University of Victoria he joined the Canadian Centre for Climate Modelling and Analysis (CCCma) in Victoria, British Columbia, in 2001. His research has been focused on the development of parameterizations for aerosols, clouds, and radiation in the Canadian Earth System model. He has contributed to assessments of Arctic climate by the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program. He is currently on leave from CCCma and is employed as a senior research scientist in the Marine Cloud Brightening Research Program at the University of Washington, Seattle.

–present Senior Research Scientist, University of Washington

1997 University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany, Atmospheric Sciences

ExperienceEducation