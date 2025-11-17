Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack Reported In Belgorod Region Of Russia, Shopping Center On Fire

2025-11-17 03:11:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Russian BBC servic, citing a statement by the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, the attack caused the roof of the commercial facility to catch fire, and the fire has not yet been extinguished. Gladkov claims that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Judging by the photos published by the governor of the region, the roof of the Vokzalny shopping center is on fire, according to the article.

Gladkov added that another strike knocked out windows in four apartments in an apartment building, while the city of Koroch and the villages of Pogorilovka and Podkopaevka remain partially without electricity.

Read also: Man, injured by Russian drone, died in Kherson region

Koroch is the administrative center of the Korochansky district, located southeast of Belgorod.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 17, Russia reported an attack on the Veshkayma substation in the Ulyanovsk region

UkrinForm

