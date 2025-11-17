A Shine That Lasts For Years: Ceramic Coating Services Now Transforming Vehicles Across San Diego

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dennis Auto Details - The Most Trusted Auto Detailing in San Diego"Dennis Auto Details Delivers Premium Ceramic Coating Protection for Drivers Who Value Long-Term Care

San Diego, CA - November 17, 2025 - For many San Diego drivers, a vehicle represents freedom, pride, and years of effort. When the paint loses its clarity or the finish begins to fade, it can feel like the car's story is fading too. This is why Dennis Auto Details created its premium ceramic coating service. The goal is simple: help vehicle owners protect what matters and keep that first-day feeling alive.

Their mobile ceramic coating service brings long-lasting shine and protection straight to a customer's driveway. The company offers 2-year, 5-year, and 9-year ceramic coating packages, each designed to guard against UV rays, coastal salt air, oxidation, and everyday contamination. Once applied, the coating forms a durable protective layer that keeps the paint glossy, smooth, and easy to maintain under San Diego's sun.

“People work hard for the car they love. Our focus is to help them preserve that pride,” said Dennis Angelov, Founder of Dennis Auto Details.“We take time with each vehicle. We inspect the paint, correct imperfections, and apply coatings with care. Every step matters because customers trust us with something important to them.”

The emotional impact of the service is easy to see. Local customer Emily R. shared,“I didn't realize how much I missed the 'new car' feeling until I saw my car after the ceramic coating. It looked new again. Weeks later, the shine is still there and water rolls right off. I feel good every time I walk up to it.”

Ceramic coating is available for cars, motorcycles, trucks, and RVs. The team adapts the process to each vehicle type and arrives fully equipped, which saves customers time and removes the need for drop-offs or waiting rooms.

With more than 200 five-star reviews, Dennis Auto Details has become a trusted choice for San Diego residents who want premium protection paired with convenience.

Drivers who want their vehicle to look stunning today and stay that way for years can book a ceramic coating service at .

Contact:

Dennis Angelov, Owner

Dennis Auto Details

Email: ...

Website: