HOZO Design Celebrates Black Friday With Smart Tools That Redefine Precision For Makers And Professionals

NeoRuler: Precision for 3D Modeling and Scale Drawing

The NeoRuler redefines modern measurement for creators in 3D modeling, Scale Drawing, scale model, and Train model projects. Acting as a digital Scale Ruler and measuring ruler, it allows users to switch between scales instantly for accurate layout design.

Its counterpart, the NeoRuler Premium Combo, adds modular accessories for technical professionals and engineers who demand precision down to every millimeter. Together, these tools represent HOZO's commitment to the future of Neoruler innovation.







M-Cube: Smart Laser Measuring and Floor Planning Solutions

The M-Cube Laser Measure (Red) and M-Cube Laser Measure (Green) are revolutionizing space measurement for builders, designers, and planners. Each laser measuring tape and laser distance meter acts as a compact floor plan creator and room planner, using laser alignment to ensure flawless data capture.

The M-Cube Premium Combo expands on this foundation, integrating advanced modules for professionals who rely on high-fidelity M-Cube systems in architecture, construction, and spatial design.

02 Anti-Gravity Laser Level: Perfect Alignment, Every Time

The 02 Anti-Gravity Laser Level and 02 Anti-Gravity Laser Level Combo deliver professional-grade alignment accuracy. Available in both green laser and red laser variants, these laser level tools project a 360° laser field ideal for layout, tiling, or installation projects.

A must-have level tool and wall laser for builders, decorators, and contractors, the 02 series embodies the art of alignment redefined.

NeoRulerGo & NeoPencil: Portable Precision for Everyday Creators

Compact and intuitive, the NeoRulerGo merges the versatility of a digital tape measure and rolling ruler for fast, accurate home decor measurements. Combining digital scaling with real-time projection, this gadget simplifies DIY design, furnishing, and renovation.

It pairs perfectly with the NeoPencil, a precision marking and sketching instrument ideal for architects, model makers, and artists. Together, they bring analog creativity and digital precision into seamless harmony.

NeoBlade: Ultrasonic Power Meets DIY Craftsmanship







The NeoBlade Ultrasonic Cutter turns DIY crafts into an art form. Powered by advanced ultrasonic cutter and ultrasonic blade technology, the NeoBlade enables detailed work on diy headboard, diy bookshelf, diy bookcase, diy workbench, and 3D printed toys. It handles delicate materials like leather and plastic with unrivaled precision, making it one of the most popular cutting tools for leather and small fabrication projects this holiday season.

To complete the setup, HOZO offers the Nano Cutting Mat (9"x12") and Nano Cutting Mat (12"x18"), providing durable, self-healing surfaces for every creative workspace.

NeoBlock: The Next Generation of Sanding and Finishing Tools







The NeoBlock Standard Set, Advanced Combo, and Premium Gift Set redefine traditional sanding. These advanced sanding block and hand sander kits deliver the precision of a detail sander and the comfort of a craft sander, perfect for wood sanding, metal sanding, and final polishing.

Each portable sander and sanding tool doubles as a polishing tool and precision sander, making NeoBlock a must-have for anyone pursuing a perfect finish.

Innovation That Defines HOZO Design

From 3D modeling and laser rangefinder tools to DIY home improvement and creative gadgets, Hozodesign continues to bridge engineering and artistry. Every tool in the lineup reflects the brand's mission: to make innovation accessible to every creator, from design studios to home workshops.

This Black Friday, HOZO Design invites makers, artists, and professionals to explore smarter ways to create. Select flagship products, including the NeoRuler, M-Cube, and 02 Anti-Gravity Laser Level, are available at special limited-time prices on Amazon.

Availability

All featured products are now available on Amazon as part of HOZO Design's Black Friday Sale. Shoppers can explore the complete lineup via the product listings or visit for additional details and technical specifications.