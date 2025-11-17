MENAFN - GetNews)TCPALitigatorList, a leading TCPA suppression and risk-mitigation platform, announced a set of updates designed to help outbound teams scrub faster, block calls to known litigators in real time, and reduce exposure to costly Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) claims. The service combines weekday database updates, online list scrubbing, and high-throughput APIs-including a proprietarythat detects serial litigators by name, even when they cycle phones.

“Dialing teams need practical, reliable defenses they can deploy immediately,” said Michael O'Hare, CEO of TCPA Litigator List.“With our weekday updates, online scrub, and API-based 'always-on' protection, we're helping customers call with confidence while cutting the manual work out of compliance workflows.”

What's New & Notable



Weekday (M–F) database updates that add newly discovered TCPA plaintiffs' numbers and keep suppression accurate for daily operations.

Online phone scrub for CSV/Excel that returns a clean list in seconds and can handle multiple phone columns in one pass.

Real-time API scrubbing to block risky calls at the moment of dial-plus a database endpoint API for bulk jobs. Name Recognition Algorithm (NRA) to identify and suppress known litigators by name, addressing prepaid/unregistered number churn.



Scale & Coverage

The platform maintains a continuously researched repository of TCPA litigators and related actors (including multi-case litigators, TCPA attorneys,“trolls,” and DNC complainers), supporting lookups by phone and by name.

Flexible Plans for Different Volumes

TCPA Litigator List offers subscription tiers that include a monthly or annual allotment of phone-scrub credits, with online scrubbing, lookups, NRA (scrub by name), and API options; higher-volume tiers add dedicated API capacity.

Ecosystem & Integrations

Teams can use the service directly via the TCPA Litigator List website and, where available, through partner platforms for list scrubbing and inbound call filtering-streamlining suppression across diverse calling stacks.

Why It Matters

Even a single TCPA action can be expensive, so removing known litigators and high-risk contacts before dialing is a practical first step in a broader compliance program. TCPA Litigator List positions its service as an affordable, high-frequency suppression layer to reduce risk and operational noise for sales, support, and lead-gen teams.

About TCPA Litigator List

TCPALitigatorList provides TCPA suppression and risk-mitigation services for call centers, brands, and agencies. Core features include weekday list updates, online CSV/Excel scrubbing, Name Recognition Algorithm (NRA), phone and name lookups, and real-time/database API scrubbing to help teams avoid dialing known litigators.