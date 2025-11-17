Redway Power Unveils Next-Generation Lithium Battery Solutions For Forklifts, Rvs, And Energy Storage

Redway Power, a leading OEM lithium battery manufacturer, today announces the launch of its latest line of high-performance LiFePO4 batteries, designed for forklifts, recreational vehicles, and rack-mounted energy storage systems. Building on over 13 years of innovation and industry expertise, these new products redefine energy efficiency, safety, and operational reliability for industrial and mobile applications worldwide.

Introducing the Next Generation of Forklift Batteries

The new Redway forklift lithium battery series includes advanced 24V, 36V, 48V, 72V, and 80V models, engineered to outperform traditional lead-acid batteries. The launch focuses on delivering faster charging, higher energy density, and extended lifespan, enabling businesses to reduce downtime and increase productivity.

“Our latest forklift battery series combines cutting-edge LiFePO4 technology with smart monitoring systems, making it safer, more efficient, and longer-lasting than ever,” said a Redway Power spokesperson.“We're bringing innovation directly to warehouse floors, manufacturing plants, and outdoor logistics operations worldwide.”

Key highlights of the new forklift battery line include:



Extended Runtime and Fast Charging: High-capacity batteries, including the 48V 600Ah and 24V 280Ah models, allow continuous operation with minimal downtime.

Advanced Battery Management System (BMS): Integrated RS485 and CAN-bus communication, plus cloud-based 4G GPS monitoring, ensures real-time tracking, maintenance alerts, and fleet optimization. Enhanced Safety Features: LiFePO4 chemistry reduces the risk of thermal runaway, complemented by advanced thermal management, laser welding, and intelligent quality controls.

The series is designed for a range of forklift types, including counterbalance, stand-up, pallet jacks, tow tractors, and walkie stackers, ensuring compatibility with global brands such as Toyota, Hyster, Crown, Hyundai, Linde, Clark, and Mitsubishi.







New RV and Mobile Energy Solutions

Redway Power is also introducing a new generation of RV lithium batteries, designed to provide dependable, lightweight, and long-lasting power for recreational and off-grid applications. Available in 12V, 24V, and 36V models, the updated RV line offers:



Deep-Cycle Durability: Batteries retain optimal capacity even after repeated full discharges, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Lightweight and Compact Design: Ideal for RVs, boats, and mobile outdoor setups where space and weight are critical. Reliable Off-Grid Power: Fast charging and high energy efficiency allow users to enjoy extended stays in remote locations without compromise.

These batteries are perfect for modern outdoor enthusiasts, enabling reliable energy for lighting, appliances, and mobile devices during travel or off-grid adventures.

Innovative Rack-Mounted Energy Storage Systems

In addition to forklifts and RVs, Redway Power is unveiling upgraded rack-mounted LiFePO4 battery systems for telecom, data centers, and commercial energy storage. These new units deliver scalable, stable, and high-performance energy solutions, featuring:



Flexible Voltage Options: 24V, 48V, and 51.2V models designed for diverse industrial applications.

Enhanced Reliability: Advanced LiFePO4 technology ensures consistent output, high cycle life, and robust thermal stability. Integration-Ready Design: Modular systems support solar, hybrid, and conventional energy storage configurations.

These solutions empower businesses to scale their energy storage operations efficiently while maintaining stability and long-term reliability.

Customized OEM/ODM Offerings with Innovative Features

Alongside the product launch, Redway Power continues to offer fully customizable OEM and ODM solutions, enabling clients to tailor batteries to specific operational requirements. Customers can specify capacity, voltage, dimensions, branding, and even embedded software configurations.

By leveraging advanced MES-controlled production lines and automated quality assurance systems, Redway ensures that every battery meets stringent global standards. X-ray detection, OCV testing, and resistance measurement guarantee reliability, while intelligent thermal management and optimized assembly processes deliver enhanced safety and efficiency.

Global Applications and Industry Benefits

The new Redway batteries are designed for diverse applications and geographies, supporting operations across:



Industrial Warehousing and Manufacturing: Extended runtime batteries like the 48V 420Ah and 48V 460Ah models provide reliable energy for heavy-duty operations.

Mining and Rugged Environments: High-voltage units such as the 80V 420Ah battery withstand extreme conditions, offering durability and consistent performance.

Agri-Logistics: The 36V 240Ah battery provides energy-efficient solutions for long outdoor shifts in agricultural settings. Eco-Friendly and Indoor Operations: Compact, low-emission batteries for pallet jacks and light-duty forklifts enable sustainable operations in clean environments.

The launch ensures businesses of all sizes-from small warehouses to multinational enterprises-can access high-quality, energy-efficient batteries optimized for their unique operational needs.

Commitment to Safety, Performance, and Sustainability

Redway Power's new product lines demonstrate a commitment to safety and sustainability. LiFePO4 technology inherently reduces thermal risks while delivering higher energy density and cycle life compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. This reduces operational costs, extends battery lifespan, and supports eco-friendly initiatives.

ISO-certified facilities, stringent production protocols, and ongoing research and development ensure that Redway batteries remain at the forefront of safety, quality, and performance standards. The company's products are rigorously tested to withstand extreme temperatures, high-demand cycles, and harsh industrial conditions.

About Redway Power

Founded in Shenzhen, China, Redway Power has over 13 years of experience manufacturing lithium batteries for forklifts, RVs, and rack-mounted energy storage. With four factories, more than 500 skilled technicians, and advanced MES-controlled production, Redway Power delivers customized, reliable, and innovative energy solutions for global clients.

From forklifts and pallet jacks to mobile RV systems and scalable rack-mounted energy storage, Redway batteries are designed for efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance. The company's new product launches continue to reinforce its position as a trusted OEM partner for businesses seeking innovative lithium solutions.