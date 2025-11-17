Wecent Unveils Its Latest 100W Gan Charger, Setting A New Standard For Fast, Multi-Device Charging

Wecent, a leading Shenzhen-based GaN and wireless charger manufacturer, has officially launched its newest 100W GaN charger, redefining fast charging for laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Designed for efficiency, portability, and safety, this latest model underscores Wecent's commitment to innovation and positions the company at the forefront of the rapidly expanding global charging market.

Introducing the Next Generation of 100W GaN Charging

Wecent's new 100W GaN charger leverages cutting-edge gallium nitride technology, which allows for higher energy efficiency, faster heat dissipation, and smaller form factors compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. The result is a powerful, compact charger capable of delivering high wattage without overheating-perfect for professionals, travelers, and multi-device users.

“Our new 100W GaN charger represents the next evolution in fast charging,” said a Wecent product specialist.“We've focused on combining intelligent power distribution, advanced thermal management, and global safety certifications, ensuring every device charges quickly and reliably.”







Innovation That Supports Multi-Device Workflows

The newly launched model features multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, enabling users to charge laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously. Advanced smart power allocation dynamically distributes up to 100W, ensuring each device receives optimal power without compromising performance.

For example:



A laptop and smartphone combination receives 65W and 35W, respectively, with near-perfect efficiency. A tablet and two smartphones share 45W, 30W, and 25W without overheating.

This makes the new Wecent charger ideal for modern professionals, digital nomads, and enterprise clients who rely on seamless multi-device workflows.

Compact, Travel-Ready Design

Portability remains a priority for Wecent. The new charger combines a sleek aluminum housing with foldable plugs, making it easy to carry in backpacks, laptop bags, or travel cases. Despite its compact size, it incorporates intelligent thermal management and multilayer safety systems, ensuring reliable performance during heavy daily use.

Safety and Global Compliance

Safety is integral to Wecent's design philosophy. The charger features adaptive protection against overcharging, short-circuiting, and excessive heat. With certifications including CE, FCC, RoHS, PSE, and KC, the product meets international safety and environmental standards, reassuring wholesalers, distributors, and OEM clients that each unit is compliant and reliable.

Tailored for OEM and ODM Partners

The launch highlights Wecent's flexibility for OEM and ODM partnerships. With low minimum order quantities starting at 200 units, clients can customize everything from logo printing, packaging, and color options to port configurations and power output. This ensures businesses can bring unique, branded charging solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively.

“From small-scale retail launches to large-scale distribution, our new 100W GaN charger is designed to meet the needs of every partner,” said the Wecent specialist.“We combine global compliance, superior performance, and customization to help our clients succeed in the competitive charging market.”

Strategic Advantage in Shenzhen's Manufacturing Ecosystem

Located in Shenzhen, China's electronics manufacturing hub, Wecent benefits from access to high-quality components, advanced production facilities, and skilled engineering teams. This strategic advantage allows the company to maintain stringent quality control, fast production cycles, and competitive pricing-an essential factor for international clients seeking reliable supply and consistent product quality.

Meeting the Demand for Affordable High-Power Charging

As GaN technology becomes mainstream, prices for high-wattage chargers are becoming more accessible without compromising safety or efficiency. Wecent's latest 100W GaN charger combines premium features with cost-effective production, making it an attractive choice for global manufacturers, wholesalers, and brands seeking to deliver cutting-edge solutions to their customers.

Looking Ahead

The launch of Wecent's new 100W GaN charger underscores the company's leadership in the global charging industry. By integrating innovative technology, robust safety systems, and full OEM/ODM customization, Wecent empowers partners to offer premium, high-performance chargers under their own brands, accelerating time-to-market and strengthening competitive positioning.

With global certifications, intelligent multi-device support, and a compact, travel-friendly design, the new Wecent charger represents the ideal solution for professionals, retailers, and distributors seeking a reliable, state-of-the-art fast charging solution.

About Wecent

Wecent is a Shenzhen-based GaN and wireless charger manufacturer specializing in high-performance charging solutions for mobile devices and laptops. With over 15 years of experience and more than 200 global clients, Wecent offers chargers from 20W to 240W, PD chargers, fast chargers, travel chargers, wireless chargers, and 3C accessories.

The company supports OEM and ODM services with low MOQs, providing options for logo printing, packaging customization, color variations, port design, and safety features. Every product undergoes strict quality control and meets international standards including CE, FCC, RoHS, PSE, and KC.

Wecent combines technological innovation, global reach, and manufacturing excellence to help brands bring high-quality, reliable charging solutions to market efficiently and cost-effectively.